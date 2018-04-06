A man was shot by two men posing as cops in front of this house. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Two men impersonating police officers pulled a man from his vehicle in Hollis and shot him on Friday night, police said.

The NYPD responded to a call at 11:25 p.m. on March 30 that a 30-year-old man was pulled over in front of 100-46 202nd St. in Hollis by two men driving a black late model Ford Crown Victoria with police-style lights on it. When they approached his car, he saw that they were wearing turtlenecks with a NYPD logo.

The “officers” first asked the man for his car keys and then asked, “Where is the gun?” The man stated that he had no gun. The two then pulled him from his car and tried to handcuff him. He resisted being handcuffed and then one of the impersonators shot him in his left leg.

The impersonators then left the victim on the ground and fled South bound in his 2010 Nissan Maxima. EMS arrived and took the man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition on Saturday.

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

–Jon Cronin