A Far Rockaway Man was convicted on April 3 of murdering his girlfriend in January 2016, and faces up to 54 years in prison after fleeing the state and being extradited back to Queens, the Queens district attorney said.

Tyquan Long, 31, fled to Sacramento after shooting his estranged girlfriend, Joann Gravette, 36, to death.

According to court testimony, Long entering Gravette’s apartment on Beach 32nd St. in Far Rockaway on Jan. 27, 2016, although there was an active order of protection against him. The video also showed him leaving the complex with a gun a few minutes later. According to testimony, Gravette had asked him to leave her alone and he responded, “I’d rather be dead or make peace with God in jail.”

Upon leaving Gravette’s apartment, Long encountered a 51-year-old neighbor who he knew, and told her that her son was “playing games” and shot at her three times, which the surveillance cameras also caught on tape. She escaped with only a bullet slicing through her finger.

A neighbor heard the gunshots in Gravette’s apartment and called the police at approximately 10:50 a.m. The NYPD found Gravette face down in the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Long was found guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt, second-degree attempted assault and petit larceny.

“Ending a relationship should not equal a death sentence,” Queens DA Richard Brown said. “But the victim in this case was killed by her estranged boyfriend, whom she’d had an active order of protection against. And after killing this woman, the defendant consumed by rage, confronted a neighbor in the building’s lobby and also shot her. Thankfully, she survived her injuries. The defendant now faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life locked behind bars to punish him for his crimes and protect others from his violent outbursts.”

