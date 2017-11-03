One of Southeast Queens’ state representatives suffered a loss in the family this week.

James Sanders Sr., the father of State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), died on Wednesday morning after battling a long-term unspecified illness.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of James Sanders Sr., father of Senator James Sanders Jr.,” Sanders’ office said in an official statement. “Mr. Sanders lived a long and amazing life.”

Sanders Sr. lived a politically active life. He grew up in the Jim Crow South, where he made a living as a sharecropper. In recent years, he advocated for progressive politics as well as the election of former President Barack Obama in his 2008 and 2012 runs for the White House.

James Sanders Sr. was just three weeks shy of his 96th birthday.

“The Sanders family is grateful for those who have reached out, and continue to reach out, to us to express their condolences,” Sanders’ office stated. “We will try to thank each one of you personally on another day.”

The wake for Sanders Sr. will be held on Nov. 6 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Church of God, located at 1425 Beach Channel Dr in Far Rockaway. The burial will take place the following day at 9 a.m. at the Calverton National Cemetery in Long Island.

–Trone Dowd