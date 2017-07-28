Fight the Power Against Transgender Exclusion

A Personal Perspective

By MARCIA MOXAM COMRIE

Hands in the air for everyone who is tired of the stupidity coming out of President Donald Trump’s White House!

The current president is exactly what he calls former FBI director James Comey: a nut job. The man is constantly tweeting idiocy into the world, but his latest is one of—if not the—craziest yet. Trump tweeted earlier this week that “the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military.”

The decision, he said in one tweet, comes after consultation “with my generals.” He added that the decision was made since it costs the government too much for medical care for transgender service people, a reported 15,000 of whom currently serve.

Trump should be thankful for anyone who wants to serve the country he “leads.” He got out of serving in Vietnam with the pitiful excuse of a heel spur. He still can’t keep it straight whether it was the right or left foot.

Of the four generations of Trumps—his grandfather, his father, himself and his children—none has served in the military and one suspects none ever will. As president, he should, therefore, be literally and figuratively saluting all those who do.

Instead, he insulted Sen. John McCain’s service and now he wants to ban the transgender community from this honorable calling. He is famous for eviscerating political rivals, journalists and whoever else dares to get in his way. But to talk about transgender service members being too expensive to maintain and needing to be ready for deployment at a moment’s notice is just ridiculous.

Reports are that it costs $2 million to $4 million per year in medical expenses for transgender service members, a mere pittance from a reported $700 billion military budget. Further, they say not all the money spent on transgender service members’ healthcare is for gender reassignment surgery.

Some of those funds are for emergency care due to beatings sustained from fellow service members. Shame on those who attack their colleagues for any reason—and shame on them for doing it because of gender identification.

It was only a year ago in July 2016 that President Barack Obama signed a law that transgender Americans would be free to openly serve in the military. But like all things Obama, Trump wants to eliminate that too. This man is trying to take us back to the dark ages.

It should go without saying that transgender people are just that: people. Regardless of gender identity, religious persuasion, race, sexuality, etc., we are all first and foremost human beings. Nothing Donald Trump does or says can change that.

But we all as Americans need to fight back against his bigotry the same way we are fighting against the cruel healthcare repeal that he and Sen. Mitch McConnell are trying to push through congress. Like all dictators eventually do, Trump too will meet his Waterloo. In the meantime, all people of goodwill in this nation must stand against the insanity. We have got to stop him from doing more damage than we can undo in our lifetime.

We have the power to force our federal representatives to vote the way we need them to vote. That is why every iteration of Trump’s healthcare bill has failed thus far. We can do this for everything we find objectionable on his agenda. Like Public Enemy said in their hit “Fight the Power” nearly 30 years ago, “What we need is awareness, we can’t get careless.”

In the meantime, let us be grateful for every soul who is willing to put life and limbs on the line for the safety of ours.