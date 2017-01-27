According to Hunger Free America, one in five New York City children live in food-insecure households, which means families must decide whether to pay rent, utilities, medical care or food.
If you are in need of food, call Hunger Free America at (212) 825-0028 for food assistance. Their directory of approximately 200 food pantries, soup kitchens and other food assistance programs located all over Queens has been partially reprinted here, and can also be located at nyccah.org/hungermaps. Many of these locations have limited hours, so be sure to call ahead to find out when you can stop by.
JAMAICA
St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church
150-75 Goethals Ave., 11432
(718) 969-3226
Food Pantry: Thu 9am – 12pm Referral needed other days, call for more information
The Harding Ford Vision, Inc.
157-22 Tuskegee Airmen Way, 11433
(347) 661 7382
Soup Kitchen: Wed. 10am-12pm Food Pantry: Wed. 10am-12pm & Sat. 2pm-4pm
First United Methodist Church of Jamaica
162-10 Highland Ave., 11432 (718) 739-2269
Food Pantry: Mon 8:30am – 9:30am Valid ID with current address required. Closed holidays.
Jamaica Hispanic SDA Church
88-24 161 St., 11432
(718) 736-5291
Food Pantry: Sun 8am – 9am Sign-in required.
Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
88-19 Parson Blvd., 11432 (718) 739-0241
Soup Kitchen: Thu 5:30pm – 6:30pm
First Reformed Church of Jamaica
159-29 90th Ave., 11432, (718) 658-6333
Soup Kitchen: Mon 5pm-6pm
River Fund
89-11 Lefferts Blvd., 11432 (718) 441-1125
Food Pantry: Sat 7am – 11am
AIDS Center of Queens County (ACQC)
89-74 162 St., 6th Floor, 11432 (718) 896-2500
Food Pantry: Tue, Thu 8:30am – 10am. Get there early to get a ticket, first come first served. Only 75 people will be served. ID required.
First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica
89-60 164 St., 11432
(718) 526-4775, x29
Soup Kitchen: Wed 5:30pm – 6:30pm
Food Pantry: Tue 10am – 12pm, 4th Sat 9am – 12pm, Photo ID & proof of address required for pantry.
Jamaica Service Program for Older Adults
92-47 165 St., 11433
(718) 657-6500
Food Pantry: Mon – Fri 8:30am – 4:30pm, Emergency pantry for seniors (60+) only
St. Benedict the Moor Food Pantry
171-17 110 Ave., 11433
(718) 526-4018
Food Pantry: 2nd & 4th Tue 10am – 11:30am, ID required. No pantry in July and August.
Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York
111-54 Merrick Blvd., 11433 (718) 206-4600, x3018
Soup Kitchen: Mon, Thu 11am – 1:30pm, Food Pantry: Mon, Thu 11am – 1:30pm
Calvary Baptist Church Food Pantry
111-10 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., 11433
(718) 297-2301
Food Pantry: Wed 10am – 12pm, Thu 11:30am – 1:30pm, Photo ID required.
Brooks Memorial United Methodist Church
143-22 109 Ave., 11435
(718) 658-8822
Food Pantry: Thu 6pm – 8pm, 1st & 3rd Sat 10am – 12pm, Picture ID required.
Morris Brown AME Church – Helping Hand
145-03 Rockaway Blvd., 11436
(718) 322-7596
Soup Kitchen: Sat 1pm – 2pm. Food Pantry: Wed 10am – 12pm. ID preferred for pantry.
Union United Methodist Church
126-22 150 St., 11436
(718) 529-3691
Food Pantry: Fri 3pm – 4:30pm. Emergency food also available. Call for more information.
KEW GARDENS, OZONE PARK, SOUTH OZONE PARK,
WOODHAVEN, RICHMOND HILL
Saint Benedict Joseph Labre Church Food Pantry
94-40 118 St., 11419
(718) 849-4048
Food Pantry: 2nd Thu, 10am – 11:30am. Photo ID and proof of address required.
St. Mary Gate of Heaven 101-25 104th St. 11416,
(718) 847-6260
Food Pantry: Every other Thurs 11am-1pm. Photo ID with address required. Serves residents of 11416 and 11417.
Christina Home Care Food Pantry
130-13 Liberty Ave., 11419 (718) 843-8449
Food Pantry: Fri 12pm – 2pm
Zion Tabernacle FBH Church
105-01 107 Ave., 11417
(718) 598 7076
Food Pantry: Tue 11am – 1pm. First time clients can register with photo ID. You can register during pantry hours.
St. Teresa of Avila RC Church
109-24 130 St., 11420
(718) 529-3587
Food Pantry: Mon, Thu 9am – 11am ID required.
Leviticus Church of God in Christ
114-12 Van Wyck Exwy., 11420 (718) 322-1095
Food Pantry: Wed 1pm – 2pm, Sat 12pm – 1pm
Deliverance Temple Church
134-10 Rockaway Blvd., 11420 (718) 529-1993
Food Pantry: Tue 5:30pm – 6:30pm
All Nations Baptist Church of Woodhaven
86-74 80 St., 11421
(718) 847-4229
Food Pantry: Sat 1pm – 2pm (11am – 12pm in June, July, August)
ST. ALBANS, SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, QUEENS VILLAGE, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, HOLLIS
First Presbyterian Church of Springfield Gardens
216-02 137 Ave., 11413 – ramp to basement
(718) 528-7744
Food Pantry: Wed 11am – 12pm. ID required.
First Church Of God In Christ
187-10 Baisley Blvd., 11412 (718) 712 4831
Soup Kitchen: Wed 12pm – 1:30pm. Food Pantry: Thurs 1:30pm – 3pm
St. Albans Baptist Church
196-20 119 Ave., 11412
(718) 723-8005
Food Pantry: 1st & 3rd Sat 10am – 12pm
Project Hope Charities
170-20 140 Ave., 11434,
(718) 529-0005
Food Pantry: Sat 12pm – 1pm
Grace United Methodist Church
200-08 Murdock Ave., 11412 (718) 465-5621
Soup Kitchen: Sat 1pm – finish (take out meal)
Church of the Incarnation/Incarnation Parish Pantry
89-28 207 St., Lower Church, 11427
(718) 465-8534
Food Pantry: Fri 12pm-1:30pm. Bring ID.