BY RODNEY D. GANTT

A recent audit by the City Comptroller’s office of Success Academy Charter Schools NYC found alarming deficiencies in the schools’ financial reports to its managing network, including missing or undocumented loan agreements for millions of dollars, according to a statement by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

“Any entity receiving taxpayer dollars must operate efficiently and follow the rules,” said Stringer. “We found irregularities in this audit of Success Academy that raise serious concerns.”

As a result of their findings, Stringer’s office have issued the Academy 28 recommendations including reimbursement of special education services not provided to “ensure Success Academy is in compliance with its own financial rules, as well as those of its charter authorizer and other oversight agencies.”

The audit focused on Success Academy reports for its 2013, 2014 and 2015 fiscal years, which according to Stringer “necessitated examining some network finances.”

One of the major concerns found in the audit were inconsistencies regarding student expenses and administrative costs. Fifteen percent of the per pupil revenue the Academy receives from the DOE goes to the legally separate company, Success Academy Network Inc. as a management fee. In its 2015 fiscal year the Network received $18.3 million for ‘program services’ meant to cover student education and administrative costs.

The audit found that in its 2015 annual financial statement the academy reported just eight percent of the management fee was used for support services, indicating 92 percent went to program services. However, in its annual “report card” to SUNY authorizers, the Academy reported 50 percent of the fee as an “administrative expense.” Financial statements and report cards for the previous 2013 and 2014 fiscal years showed similar inconsistencies. The auditors determined that between 2013 and 2015, the Academy had understated its supporting services costs by $16 million.

Another red flag identified by the auditors were missing loan agreements totaling more than $2 million. According to the audit report, the Academy borrowed $8.5 million from the Network used to finance 15 other schools, but could not account for the agreements for $2.7 million, telling auditors they did not think the agreements were ever written down.

Several other concerns found in the report include charges made to the DOE by Success Academy for undocumented special education services that auditors suspect may not have been provided, as well as untimely and undocumented background checks on staff working at the school, a clear violation of New York State law.

As of press time, Success Academy Charter Schools NYC and the NYC DOE have not returned a request for comment.

“This isn’t about district [being pitted against] charter schools—it’s about protecting taxpayer dollars and following the rules,” Stringer specified.

Success Academy operates a total of 34 schools throughout New York City neighborhoods in four of the five boroughs, including the Far Rockaway, Rosedale, South Jamaica and Springfield Gardens sections of Queens.

Since 2014, the Comptroller’s Office has audited the City’s Department of Education 20 times including ten ongoing audits and is the office’s fourth charter school audit to “ensure taxpayer dollars were used appropriately.”