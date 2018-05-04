A Queens Village family lost three members during a fast moving home fire last weekend, the FDNY said.

Shortly before midnight on April 28, a fire broke out in a two-story home on 211th Street near 93rd Road in Queens Village. Three people died in the blaze and eight others were left in serious condition, the FDNY said.

The fire occurred a week after residents from the community took part in a ceremony to commemorate the life of Melody Edwards, a 17-year-old who died in an April 23, 2017 fire on 208th Avenue.

The family on 211th Street had gathered in preparation for an upcoming wedding, when the three-alarm fire engulfed the two-story home, moving from the first floor and quickly spreading to the second floor in minutes, the FDNY said. The victims were dragged out of the house by firefighters.

The victims of the fire—Harleen Kaur, 32; her grandmother, Ragvir Kaur-Kainth; and grandfather, Pyara Kainth, 87—were taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition, while seven others remain in the hospital in serious, but stable condition, according to the FDNY.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the FDNY said its cause was not considered suspicious.

–Jarat Bae