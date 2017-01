A retired battalion chief of the FDNY once said it is not a firefighter’s willingness to enter a burning building that makes them special; it is their ability to acknowledge their own fear and still descend into the danger that earns them the distinction of Bravest.

New York City’s Bravest are the elite of a special breed of civil servant; proud components of what is widely considered the best firefighting force in the world.

There are nearly 60 firehouses in Queens, some more than 100 years old, and every one the anchor of its neighborhood. And each uniformed member – from the officers down to the probies – has sworn to protect the community it adopts as its second home.

Active 24 hours a day, seven days a week, these quarters are also sources of comfort and pride for residents of the community. Majestic engine rigs and ladder trucks tucked inside brick buildings with towering cherry-red garage doors are emblematic of the daily service provided by the dedicated men and women of the Fire Department of the City of New York.

Below is a list of Queens’ engine companies, ladder companies and battalions.

AVERNE, FAR ROCKAWAY, & ROCKAWAY BEACH

Engine 265, Battalion 47: 303 Beach 49th St.

Ladder 121, Battalion 47: 303 Beach 49th St.

ASTORIA

Engine 262, Battalion 49:

30-89 21st St.

Engine 263, Battalion 49:

42-06 Astoria Blvd.

Engine 312, Battalion 49:

22-63 35th St.

Ladder 117, Battalion 49:

42-08 Astoria Blvd.

AUBURNDALE

Engine 299, Battalion 52:

61-20 Utopia Parkway

Engine 320, Battalion 53:

36-18 Francis Lewis Blvd.

Ladder 152, Battalion 52:

61-20 Utopia Parkway

Ladder 167, Battalion 53:

36-18 Francis Lewis Blvd.

BAYSIDE

Engine 326, Battalion 53:

64-04 Springfield Blvd.

Engine 306, Battalion 53:

40-18 214th Place

COLLEGE POINT

Engine 297, Battalion 52:

119-11 14th Road

Ladder 130, Battalion 52:

119-11 14th Road

CORONA

Engine 289, Battalion 46:

97-28 43rd Ave.

Ladder 138, Battalion 46:

97-28 43rd Ave.

DOUGLASTON

Engine 313, Ladder 164,

Battalion 53: 44-01 244th St.

ELMHURST

Engine 287, Battalion 46:

86-53 Grand Ave.

Engine 289, Battalion 46:

97-28 43rd Ave.

Ladder 136, Battalion 46:

86-53 Grand Ave.

Ladder 138, Battalion 46:

97-28 43rd Ave.

FAR ROCKAWAY

Engine 264, Battalion 47:

16-17 Central Ave.

Engine 328, Battalion 47:

16-17 Central Ave.

Ladder 134, Battalion 47:

16-17 Central Ave.

FOREST HILLS

Engine 305, Battalion 50:

111-02 Queens Blvd.

Ladder 151, Battalion 50:

111-02 Queens Blvd.

FLUSHING

Engine 273, Battalion 52:

40-18 Union St.

Engine 274, Battalion 52:

41-20 Murray St.

Ladder 129, Battalion 52:

40-18 Union St.

GLEN OAKS

Engine 251, Battalion 53:

254-20 Union Tpke.

GLENDALE

Engine 286, Battalion 51:

66-44 Myrtle Ave.

Ladder 135, Battalion 51:

66-44 Myrtle Ave.

HOLLIS

Engine 301, Battalion 54:

91-4 197th St.

Ladder 150, Battalion 54:

91-4 197th St.

HOWARD BEACH

Engine 331, Battalion 51:

158-99 Cross Bay Blvd.

Ladder 173, Battalion 51:

158-99 Cross Bay Blvd.

JACKSON HEIGHTS

Engine 307, Battalion 49:

81-19 Northern Blvd.

Ladder 154, Battalion 49:

81-19 Northern Blvd.

JAMAICA

Engine 275, Battalion 50:

111-36 Merrick Blvd.

Engine 298, Battalion 50:

153-11 Hillside Ave.

Engine 315, Battalion 50:

159-06 Union Tpke.

Ladder 125, Battalion 50:

159-06 Union Tpke.

Ladder 127, Battalion 50:

153-11 Hillside Ave.

Ladder 133, Battalion 50:

111-36 Merrick Blvd.

LAURELTON

Engine 314, Battalion 54:

142-04 Brookville Blvd.

LITTLE NECK

Engine 313, Battalion 53:

44-01 244th St.

Ladder 164, Battalion 53:

44-01 244th St.

LONG ISLAND CITY

Engine 258, Battalion 45:

10-40 47th Ave.

Engine 259, Battalion 45:

33-51 Greenpoint Ave.

Engine 260, Battalion 45:

11-15 37th Ave.

Engine 261, Battalion 45:

37-20 29th St.

Ladder 115, Battalion 45:

10-40 47th Ave.

Ladder 116, Battalion 45:

37-20 29th St.

Ladder 128, Battalion 45:

33-51 Greenpoint Ave.

MASPETH

Engine 288, Battalion 46:

56-29 68th St. (Haz Mat Unit)

MIDDLE VILLAGE

Engine 319, Battalion 46:

78-11 67th Road

NEPONSIT

Engine 329, Battalion 47:

402 Beach 169th St.

OAKLAND GARDENS

Engine 326, Battalion 53:

64-04 Springfield Blvd.

Ladder 160, Battalion 53:

64-04 Springfield Blvd.

OZONE PARK

Engine 285, Battalion 51:

103-17 98th St.

Engine 303, Battalion 50:

104-12 Princeton St.

Ladder 126, Battalion 50:

104-12 Princeton St.

Ladder 142, Battalion 51:

103-17 98th St.

QUEENS VILLAGE

Engine 304, Battalion 53:

218-14 97th Ave.

Ladder 162, Battalion 53:

218-14 97th Ave.

REGO PARK

Engine 292, Battalion 46:

64-18 Queens Blvd.

Engine 324, Battalion 46:

108-01 Horace

Harding Expy.

Division 14, Battalion 46:

108-01 Horace Harding Expy.

RICHMOND HILL

Engine 270, Battalion 50:

91-45 121st St.

Division 13, Battalion 50:

91-45 121st St.

RIDGEWOOD

Engine 291, Battalion 45:

56-07 Metropolitan Ave.

Ladder 140, Battalion 45:

56-07 Metropolitan Ave.

ROCKAWAY BEACH

Engine 266, Battalion 47:

92-20 Rockaway Beach Blvd.

ROCKAWAY PARK

Engine 268, Battalion 47:

257 Beach 116th St.

Ladder 137, Battalion 47:

257 Beach 116th St.

ST. ALBANS

Engine 317, Battalion 54:

117-11 196th St.

Ladder 165, Battalion 54:

117-11 196th St.

Ladder 133, Battalion 50:

111-36 Merrick Blvd.

SOUTH OZONE PARK

Engine 302, Battalion 54:

143-15 Rockaway Blvd.

Ladder 155, Battalion 54:

143-15 Rockaway Blvd.

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL

Engine 308, Battalion 51:

107-12 Lefferts Blvd.

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS

Engine 311, Battalion 54:

145-50 Springfield Blvd.

Ladder 158, Battalion 54:

145-50 Springfield Blvd.

WHITESTONE

Engine 295, Battalion 52:

12-49 149th St.

Ladder 144, Battalion 52:

12-49 149th St.

WOODHAVEN

Engine 293, Battalion 51:

89-40 87th St.

Engine 294, Battalion 51:

101-02 Jamaica Ave.

Ladder 143, Battalion 51:

101-02 Jamaica Ave.

WOODSIDE

Engine 325, Battalion 49:

41-24 51st St.

Ladder 163, Battalion 49:

41-24 51st St.