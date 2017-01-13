With the lowest number of fire-related deaths reported in the last 100 years and the fewest serious fires in 2016 according to recent reports, New York City is looking safer than ever, a result of the combined efforts of the FDNY and other organizations to protect and serve city residents.

Reports provided by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner, Daniel A. Nigro indicated 48 people died in fires last year, nearly a 20 percent decrease since 2015 and the lowest number of deaths since 1916. The report also showed serious fires dropped nine percent, the biggest one year drop since 2008. It was reported that there were only 10 fire-related deaths in Queens.

“Never has our city been as safe from the ravages of fire as we are today, thanks to the heroic work of our firefighters and all FDNY personnel,” said de Blasio.

Credit for the record breaking decreses in fires and fire related deaths also went to the early completion of the nation’s largest smoke alarm giveaway and installation program GetAlarmedNYC. Announced in October 2015, the $4 million city-wide initiative was expected to take two years to complete but exceeded its goal by distributing more than 113,000 combination smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detectors to thousands of New Yorkers in 2016.

“We pushed ourselves to save even more lives in 2016 – embarking on a life-saving citywide smoke alarm program that has reached tens of thousands of homes – and we’ve seen the outstanding results with a historic 100-year low for fire fatalities in our city,” said Nigro.

The city also saw decreases in response times to fires and life-threatening emergencies by five and 21 seconds, respectively.

“This record-breaking, historic achievement is the result of true teamwork by our fire and EMS first responders, fire marshals and dispatchers, as well as inspectors and fire safety educators,” said de Blasio. “Together, these hard working FDNY members have made a tremendous impact on our city and ushered in a new era for fire safety for all New Yorkers.”

Proud of the efforts of local firefighters and EMS teams, Nigro hoped to continue the good work saying, “we commit again to doing all we can to protect, serve and educate New Yorkers to keep them safe from fire.”

–Rodney D. Gantt