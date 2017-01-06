BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

For one Queens family, this year’s New Years was one to remember.

Just eight minutes after 2016 gave way to 2017, Carmen Peralta and Luis Duque welcomed into the world their newborn son, Nathan—the first member of the Duque family, and the first new baby born in New York City in 2017. Carmen Peralta gave birth to Nathan at the Flushing Hospital Medical Center at 12:08 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to Flushing Hospital.

Nathan was born weighing seven pounds and 11 ounces, according to the hospital.

Nathan’s being born on New Year’s Day wasn’t exactly part of the plan, according to previously published reports.

On New Year’s Day, the New York Daily News published a story about the family in which Peralta explained that she was originally due to deliver two weeks later. But when she came in for a prenatal checkup on Friday, Dec. 30, doctors told her that her blood pressure was dangerously high, and induced labor for her and her baby’s safety, according to the Daily News.

“We didn’t expect that we would have the famous baby,” said the baby’s father, Luis Duque, to the Daily News. “We are excited; we are in shock.”

– James Farrell

Bruce Adler contributed to this report.