For the second year in a row, New York City’s first baby on New Year’s Day was born at Flushing Hospital Medical Center.

Baby Kazi Ariana Shirin was so determined to enter the world on the first day of 2018 that her mother, Tania Shirin, 25, was in labor for 36 hours.

At exactly 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day, baby Shirin entered the world, weighing four pounds, 11.5 ounces and measuring 18 inches.

According to previously published reports, Shirin was originally due to give birth on Jan. 10, but had undergone severe labor pains for approximately three weeks leading up to baby Shirin’s birth.

Shirin rushed to the hospital mid-day on Dec. 30 since she was informed during her prenatal checkup that over the course of three weeks, she had gained weight but the baby had not, resulting in a lack of nutrition. Iman Nazir, the child’s father, said that doctors recommended the family go to the hospital.

Although a Caesarean section was the primary option, doctors determined two hours prior to delivery that the baby was ready to come out.

“All the doctors, nurses told us, ‘Oh, you are going to be the New Year baby,’” Nazir told the Daily News. “We are so excited because a New Year’s baby is totally special.”

According to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, both mother and baby are doing well.

Nazir and Shirin are Bangladeshi natives who currently live in Jamaica. Shirin moved to the United States from Bangladesh in April 2017 and Nazir immigrated in 2010.

–Ariel Hernandez