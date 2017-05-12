Former DEP Worker Talks Groundwater Solution

The pink pins represent households that reported regular basement flooding to Assemblyman William Scarborough’s office in 2014. Many of these houses are located on top of the old streams flowed filled in by developers who built on top of them in the 1920s. Map Courtesy of Doug Greeley.

BY TRONE DOWD

For more than two decades, the rising groundwater levels in Southeast Queens has all but destroyed the quality of life for hundreds of homeowners in the neighborhoods of Jamaica, Springfield Gardens and St. Albans. Over the past three weeks, the PRESS of Southeast Queens has published a series of articles related to the longstanding problem and spoken with local retirement homes and home owners about their experiences dealing with the issue and what it has cost them, both financially and emotionally.

But while the problem persists in the area, many residents wonder how the problem first came about. Enter Doug Greeley, a former engineer with the city Department of Environmental Protection.

In previous issues, the PRESS of Southeast Queens has reported that the 1996 shutdown of the old Jamaica Water Supply Company (JWSC) played a major role in the problems to follow. However, Greeley explained that the issues residents see today go back further than that.

While the failure to compensate for the need to mitigate the excess water was merely the beginning of the problem, Greeley said that rapid development in Southeast Queens neighborhoods during the 1920s laid the groundwork for the problems JWSC kept at bay for nearly 80 years.

“When Jamaica was developed, all of the local streams were bulldozed, the streets were grated and buildings were put up,” Greeley said.

The streams were nature’s way of carrying excess water into nearby bodies of water such as Baisley Pond and, eventually, Jamaica Bay. But when those streams were removed to construct homes and buildings in Southeast Queens, water instead flowed from the streets and into green space around the neighborhood, permeating into built-up water reservoirs underground.

“The Jamaica Water Supply pumping was only hiding the fact that this was a problem,” Greeley explained. “When John F. Kennedy Airport was built, it cut off a lot of the wetlands that Jamaica used to drain into. When the southeast portion of the borough was being developed three or four blocks at a time to build houses, a lot of these developers just figured filling in the streams would make water go away. That was not the case. You push things around so you can build on it. But it disturbs the natural flow of water. Now, it’s difficult for rainwater to get out of the area because all the passages they cut off and filled in now contribute to the groundwater table rising up and flooding basements in the neighborhood.”

Prior to its shut down in 1996, the JWSC treated the groundwater for public consumption and use. Once operation became too expensive, the DEP took over for areas serviced by JWSC, integrating the affected neighborhoods into the city’s water system. However, the city did not account for Southeast Queens’ need to keep excess water out of people’s homes. Without proprietary tools once set in place by the now defunct JWSC, the lack of natural streams for rainwater to flow finally backfired. Unfortunately, residents are the ones paying the price for the city’s negligence.

According to Greeley, this failure to understand the natural flow of water is still happening today. He said that many developments in Staten Island today are still not taking into account the impact of building on top of natural streams that prevent water buildup.

Greeley’s knowledge into how this issue began has become a tool in the effort to fix flooding in the community.

Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) created a taskforce in 2016 to end groundwater flooding, assigning Community Liaison Manny Caughman to take charge of the proceedings. Caughman, who has been working towards finding a solution to the flooding since 2003, enlisted the help of Greeley, who in turn was able to engineer a solution that could help undo the damage Southeast Queens’ development left behind. The solution he came up with is known as directional drilling.

“If you look at the areas where people are complaining about groundwater flooding, you see they are in locations where streams used to exist,” Greeley pointed out on a graphic he provided.

Greeley said that directional drilling would mitigate this is by functioning like the streams that were destroyed years ago. The drilling would allow for the installation of pipes that would intersect water filtering into the ground and redirect it towards a manmade structure built to collect the neighborhood’s water. That structure would then drain the excess water in residential areas into nearby bodies of water such as Baisley Pond, which naturally feeds into Jamaica Bay.

Directional drilling would restore the natural streams that once prevented Southeast Queens from flooding long ago. Greeley said that not only would this assist residents who have had to rely on expensive water pumps not built to handle the sheer volume of flooding the homes of Queens, but it would also benefit the environment.

“When you look at Baisley Pond, it doesn’t have any sort of fresh water feed,” he said, pointing out the lack of water streaming in from the greater Southeast Queens area. “All you’re getting is maybe a little bit of rainwater from inside the park. Because of this, things tend to go stale. You get a lot of algae and phragmites that grow there in the summertime.”

According to Greeley, circulating water into the Baisley Pond would naturally freshen up and beautify the long dead and stagnant body of water. This would not only allow for the growth of more attractive plant life in these green spaces, but it would also mean the return of natural wildlife—such as fish—in an area that many consider to be “one of the gems of Queens.” Such a shift could benefit the community as well as Jamaica Bay, which would receive fresh water from Baisley Pond for the first time in decades.

Greeley believes that this solution is the district’s best bet at ending rampant flooding.

“I did a lot of work on the aquifer system when the city took over from Jamaica Water Supply,” Greeley said. “I think this would work. It is low class and minimal maintenance and does something for the water quality in Jamaica Bay.”

In January 2017, Caughman’s taskforce and Greeley presented the directional drilling plan to the DEP, which agreed that the plan could solve the rising water table conundrum. However, a $300,000 study would need to be conducted before the project could move forward, according to Caughman, the DEP and Greeley.

“We have to do some computer modeling of the groundwater system to ensure that this will work,” Greeley said.

“This would also determine pipe sizes needed to make sure that this works according to plan.”

Thus far, through the combined efforts of Hyndman, Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), a total of $1 million has been raised towards the study. If the study goes according to plan, implementation of directional drilling would cost the district a total of $35 million.

Caughman told the PRESS of Southeast Queens last week that the DEP’s willingness to get behind the initial study makes him confident that an ending for enduring flooding issues is right around the corner.

This story is the fourth installment in a series on the rising groundwater in Southeast Queens, and what local leaders are doing to end this issue once and for all.