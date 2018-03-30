BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Nearly two years after Arker Companies and Northeast Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation joined forces and purchased the former Peninsula Hospital in the Rockaways for $19 million, plans for the site have been announced.

The former Peninsula Hospital will make way for approximately 2,200 new apartments, 1,900 of which will be deemed affordable and 270 will be reserved for seniors.

The 17 buildings—which are spread out over the 151,000-square foot site—will be transformed into residential buildings, a new open space, a gym and medical facility.

The plans for the site have been filed with the city. The development will have to go through a Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP). If approved, the development will be fully completed by 2034.

