Four-Alarm Queens Village Fire Claims Five

BY TRONE DOWD

Editor

A destructive four-alarm fire in Queens Village took the lives of four children and an adult on Sunday afternoon, leaving a community in mourning in the wake of the tragedy.

City Fire Department Chief Daniel Nigro said that the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m.

“We know that when we lose one of our own, the community mourns with us,” Nigro said. “Today, the Fire Department mourns with this community and the loss of five people in this home. At approximately 2:36 p.m., we received a call from a passing motorist who saw fire on the first and second floor of this home. Our members arrived in just over four minutes and were met by a house completely consumed with fire. None of the five people in the home survived.”

Inspector Jeffrey Schiff, commanding officer of the 105th Precinct, said that the fire originated in one of the houses.

“It seems that the fire started at 112-16 208th St. and then spread to the adjoining houses [homes], located at 112-18 and 112-12 within the boundaries of Queens Village,” Schiff said. “It’s a very sad day for our community.”

Police confirmed the identities of the victims as 2-year-old Chayce Lipford, 10-year-old Rashawn Matthews, 16-year-old Jada Foxworth, 17-year-old Melody Edwards and 20-year-old Destiny Dones. A sixth victim, 46-year-old Maurice Matthews, survived the fire by jumping out a window on the second floor. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital and is expected to live, law enforcement sources said.

Nigro called the fire “a terrible, tragic loss.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio and city Public Advocate Letitia James visited Queens Village on Monday to comfort the families of the victims.

“During today’s fire in Queens Village, five lives were lost, including young children,” de Blasio said. “Our hearts are broken for the families. This is the biggest loss of life in a New York City fire in roughly two years. There will be a full investigation by our fire marshals.”

De Blasio praised the FDNY, which lost one of its own last week.

“The New York City Fire Department is going through a lot this week,” the mayor continued, referring to William Tolley, who died battling a blaze in Ridgewood. “But they came out in full force to serve New Yorkers. We are incredibly grateful. Our job now is to get down to the bottom of what happened and do everything we can to make sure that no family ever suffers like this again.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Schiff said that fire marshals and the NYPD’s arson and explosion squad would conduct the investigation, but added that a cursory review of the scene did not reveal “anything out of the ordinary.”

State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) said that he was “heartbroken” by the news. He reminded his constituents to check for any discrepancies in their homes to ensure safety.

“I implore everyone to check the gas lines and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes as soon as possible,” he said. “In the coming weeks and months, my office will work with the FDNY and other emergency response agencies and local civic organizations in order to disseminate fire safety information and resources to community members.”

For three days following the fire, FDNY officials continued community outreach in Queens Village. A fire safety education unit was stationed at 208th Street and 112th Avenue, handing out fire-prevention literature and offering to install smoke detectors free of charge.