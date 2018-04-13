IT Transformation Group (ITG), a technology company in Jamaica, recently held its first annual pro-bono event to teach Southeast Queens seniors how to navigate the internet and compose and send emails.

The event was held at the Thomas White Jr. Foundation, located on Tuskegee Airmen Way in Jamaica.

Assemblywoman Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica), who helped to facilitate the establishment of the computer lab, dropped by to observe the seniors in action. The United Black Men of Queens Foundation Inc. and Herman C. Bagley Mentoring Program assisted with the training.

“We thought that it was important to have an event around technology, where our youngsters get an opportunity to interact with our seniors in a positive way, and seniors get to learn more about computers,” said Roger Maxwell, the director of marketing for IT Transformation Group.

During the course of the training, local youths taught elderly participants how to hold a computer’s mouse, open a browser and complete other computer-related tasks.