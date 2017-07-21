“Full of Favor”

BY REV. PHILIP CRAIG

Scripture: Isaiah 60:1 “Arise, shine—for your light has come! And the glory of the Lord is risen upon you.”

The first thing you should notice is what this scripture is instructing you to do. It directs you to rise and shine, for the glory of the Lord is upon you and reaping benefits in your favor every second of your life. It doesn’t mention that it’s coming or it’s on its way. It says that it is upon you. That means even right now, as you read this sermon, the glory of God is upon you.

According to the original language, it indicates that “glory” means God’s favor. For the believer, nothing compares to God’s favor upon your life. What is favor? Why is it so important you might ask? When you have His favor, you have His blessings and His splendor that turns unwanted issues into favorable results.

In Psalm 23, verses 5 and 6, it gives us a great definition on what it’s like to have Gods favor on your life. It lets us know that God will prepare a table before you in the presence of your enemies. He will anoint you with His power before their eyes, letting your enemies know that your power source is a continued stream of blessings and victory over every battle that comes your way. Look at it this way, when you are anointed with God’s oil, you are enveloped with goodness and mercy, as illustrated in verse 6, which says “goodness and mercy shall follow you all the days of my life.”

God sees you as special and unique in His eyes. You are so special to Him, so he wants to make sure you are being followed at all times. Think about world leaders—such as the president or a king of a great nation. They are followed day and night by personal bodyguards to protect them from hurt, harm or danger. God reminds you today that you are just as important to Him as a leader is to their country, and He has given you two bodyguards as well. On your left is “goodness” and on your right is “mercy”. Keep in mind that goodness and mercy don’t leave to go home at night. They don’t take lunch breaks and are never late due to traffic or public transportation.

Knowing you are full of favor is walking with your faith firmly placed in God, even when there’s no telling what’s about to take place in your life. Look at yourself as being greater and not less than. Walking with His favor reminds you that you should not be intimidated by the ways of this world or anything outside of God’s will. You have your own security detail following your every move when you are living in the promises of God.

When you really understand that your life was originally designed to live full of favor, it is then that it becomes easier to be full of expectation. Know that God is going to give you victories over every battle. Expect all things to work out for those who love Him. Your attitude determines your altitude and how you look at yourself is what you become.

Therefore, if you think you’re in this fight all by yourself, you don’t have a chance of winning. But when you know you are full of favor and your life is solely in the hands of God, you don’t believe reports from non-believers and haters.

When you are full of favor, you should know you are destined for greater works, greater blessings and greater experiences as life goes on. You being full of favor is like being vaccinated against doom, demise and destruction.

Walk in your favor today!

