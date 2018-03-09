A Far Rockaway high school was the site of a dangerous gas leak on Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

Nine people—two students and seven faculty members—at Martin de Porres High School received medical attention following the leak that occurred around 8:45 a.m. Approximately 80 people were in the building at the time of the incident, according to schools spokeswoman Colleen Roche.

Roche said that a loud boom was heard in the building followed by a hissing sound and the strong scent of gas. School officials evacuated the school and called 911.

The city’s Fire Department confirmed on Twitter that an unintentional error by a construction worker, who struck a gas pipe a half-mile away from the school, was the cause of the leak.

“FDNY confirms high pressure gas main accidentally struck by construction crew at 190 Beach 108 St [in Queens],” a FDNY statement read.

