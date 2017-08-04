Gianaris: End Cash Bail At Rikers Island

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Following the announcement that Pedro Hernandez, 17—who had been held at Rikers Island for 13 months after he couldn’t afford bail—had been released due to a donor, state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) is pushing a piece of legislation that would end monetary bail.

Hernandez was arrested in connection with a 2015 shooting in the Bronx and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and firearm, reckless endangerment and assault. Although several eye witnesses, including the victim, declared that Hernandez was innocent, he was held at Rikers Island since he could not afford the $250,000 bail, and completed high school with honors there. He was also rewarded a full college scholarship on the condition that he be released from jail.

After the judge agreed to lower the bail to $105,000, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization paid the bail and Hernandez was released last Thursday.

“Pedro Hernandez is the latest example of a system that discriminates on the basis of wealth,” said Gianaris. “New York cannot be a truly progressive state while men and women await trial on Rikers Island only because they cannot afford to purchase their freedom. The best solution is to scrap the bail system and start over.”

Hernandez’s case has been compared to that of Kalief Browder, 16, a Bronx resident who was accused of stealing a backpack in 2010, arrested and sent to Rikers Island for years without being convicted of a crime. After three years of being beaten by inmates and allegedly mistreated by guards, Browder’s charges were finally dropped and he was set free. However, he suffered from depression due to his experiences at the jail and committed suicide two years after charges against him were dropped.

Gianaris’ legislation would reform pretrial detention in New York by eliminating bail. Pending trial, judges would have three alternatives to bail, depending on the severity of the case. For misdemeanor cases, suspects would be released on their own recognizance; for other cases, suspects would have conditional release with pretrial monitoring; and for more serious cases, suspects would be remanded to a correctional facility.

And as pretrial detention currently costs more than $1 billion in New York State annually, Gianaris said that his bill is expected to save money for taxpayers.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com.