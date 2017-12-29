BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

The Rockaway community celebrated the grand opening of the Beach Green Dunes, an energy-efficient and resilient, 100 percent affordable housing development in Edgemere.

The $32 million development, which is one of the largest multifamily passive housing buildings in the country, completed its construction in the fall of 2017 and officially opened its doors last Wednesday.

There to celebrate were the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and the Bluestone Organization.

“Beach Green Dunes marks a milestone as we strive to create a stronger, more resilient future for the neighborhood of Edgemere,” said HPD Commissioner Maria Torres-Springer. “Harnessing cutting-edge building methods and green technology, these 100 newly-constructed affordable homes embody the community-driven vision of HPD’s Resilient Edgemere Plan, and reflect the City’s careful yet aggressive stewardship of its remaining vacant land.”

The seven-story development contains 100 units, all of which are for very low, low and moderate-income households. There is also a range of amenities, including Energy Star fixtures and appliances, terrace green spaces, on-site laundry facilities, recreational space, bike storage and on-site parking.

“The opening of Beach Green Dunes is the first big step to finally tap into desolate land in Edgemere by providing desperately needed mixed-income housing for our teachers, nurses, police officers and firefighters,” said Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton). “Not only will it fill some housing needs, but it is also the most efficient building design available, which will allow this development to be a part of the climate change solution rather than adding more strain to our fragile infrastructure.”

The building features a roof garden alongside a terrace on the seventh floor, which both provides views of the beach and ocean. There will also be energy-efficient and resilient features such as the use of energy-efficient windows, central air, heating and individual Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) systems in each apartment.

“Beach Green Dunes is designed to be at the forefront of sustainability and resiliency,” said Bluestone Organization partner Sara Herbstman. “Various features and amenities have been designed into the building that will not only provide for greater comfort for all of the occupants, but also provides for an enhanced level of safety in the event a future catastrophic storm such as ‘Sandy’ hits the peninsula again.”

Beach Green Dunes is part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Housing New York 2.0 Plan, which look to create and preserve 300,000 units of affordable housing by 2026. It’s also part of his “One City: Built to Last” plan, which would reduce greenhouse gas emissions from buildings by 30 percent below 2005 levels 2025 in order to meet the 80 percent greenhouse gas emissions reduction by 2050.

“Having access to affordable housing is critical and in no location is it more necessary than in Far Rockaway,” said state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park). “We have lost so much after Hurricane Sandy and it has become our motto to build it back and build it better and that it what we are doing with Beach Green Dunes.”

