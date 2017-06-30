Groovin’ Out In St. Albans

Busy Signal. Photos by Bruce Adler

On Sunday, some of the world’s most popular rhythm and blues and reggae acts both old and new came out to Roy Wilkins Park, showing the people of Southeast Queens the time of their lives.

Named “Groovin’ in the Park,” the nine-hour mega show filled the air with soul, with hundreds showing up to dance and groove to the classics. The huge roster of singers and performers included Tarrus Riley, Freddie McGregor, Busy Signal, U-Roy, Lloyd Parks, Leroy Sibbles and Ken Boothe. Headlining the show was the R&B legend R. Kelly.

This was not the first time Southeast Queens saw some of the smoothest voices in music united. At last year’s Groovin’ in the Park concert, the likes of Beres Hammond, Patti LaBelle, Babyface, Half Pint and Barrington Levy all belted out the hits with eager, enthusiastic fans.

-Trone Dowd