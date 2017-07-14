H.S. Teacher Accused Of Inappropriate Conduct

A John Adams High School biology teacher was allegedly caught this week in the dark with a student on his lap by a colleague at the school.

Farzad Ghelichkhani, 35, was allegedly caught by a dean at the Ozone Park school and immediately removed from contact with any student, according to published reports.

Ghelichkhani was initially still collecting his salary, which is $86,185.

“This behavior is completely inappropriate and Mr. Ghelichkhani has been suspended without pay for six months,” said Michael Aciman, a spokesman for the city Department of Education.

Mayoral candidate Bo Dietl claimed that he was slipped news of the incident by a source at the school.

“The person who came to me is someone who really cares about the students and cares about the education and wants to let everyone know what the heck is happening,” Dietl said.

In 2015, a John Adams High School assistant principal and a teacher allegedly helped students cheat on Regents exams.

John Adams High School was one of the schools that were slated to close under Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s administration in 2012, but the United Federation of Teachers sued the city and won an arbitrator’s decision to keep the schools open.

–Jon Cronin