Health Heroes: Volunteer Ambulance

Queens’ volunteer ambulance services are spread throughout the borough and more volunteers are always needed to help cover shifts and make them as accessible as possible. Here’s how to find them:

Bay Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps
622 Bayside St., Bayside.
Building No. 622 Fort Totten, Bayside
(718) 352-2080
(718) 352-1133 – Emergency

Bayside Community Ambulance Corps, Inc.
214-23 42nd Ave., Bayside
(718) 631-3333
(718) 225-2828 – Emergency

Broad Channel Volunteers, Inc.
15 Noel Rd., Broad Channel
(718) 474-6888
(718) 474-8888 – Emergency

College Point Community Ambulance Corps
123-06 18th Ave.,
College Point
(718) 353-0199
(718) 353-1230 – Emergency

Corona Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.
104-38 47th Ave., Corona
(718) 592-7964
(718) 592-1068 – Emergency

Flushing Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.
43-16 162nd St., Flushing
(718) 353-4965
(718) 353-4900 – Emergency

Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.
92-29 Metropolitan Ave.,
Forest Hills
PO Box 750617
(718) 793-2055
(718) 793-7747 – Emergency

Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.
257-02 Union Tpke.,
Floral Park
(718) 347-1637
(718) 347-1600 – Emergency

Glendale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.
61-06 Myrtle Ave., Glendale
(347) 680-4127
(718) 386-9898- Emergency

Jamaica Estates-Holliswood-South Bayside VAC, Inc.
207-07 Union Tpke., Bayside
(718) 464-0592
(718) 464-0300 – Emergency

Lindenwood Community Vol. Ambulance Corps, Inc.
94-10 133rd Ave.,
Ozone Park
(718) 641-6464
(718) 738-3029 – Emergency

Little Neck-Douglaston Comm. Ambulance Corps, Inc.
42-18 Marathon Pkwy.,
Little Neck
(718) 423-2333
(718) 229-0400 – Emergency

Middle Village Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.
66-76 70th St.,
Middle Village
(718) 894-6000/7951

Bellerose Rescue Co. Volunteer Ambulance Service
235-01 Braddock Ave.,
Queens Village
(718) 776-6272

Rockaway Point Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Services
204-26 Rockaway Point Blvd.,
Rockaway Point, 11697
(718) 474-2593

Roxbury Volunteer Emergency Services, Inc.
42 State Rd.
Roxbury, Rockaway Point,
(718) 474-9382

Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
756 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood
(718) 386-7229 – Emergency
(718) 386-7230 – Info

West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department/Ambulance
102-33 Davenport Ct.
Hamilton Beach, 11414
(718) 843-9863
(718) 843-1716 – Emergency

Whitestone Community Volunteer Ambulance Service
12-15 150th St., Whitestone
(718) 767-0576
(718) 767-1000 – Emergency

