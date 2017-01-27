Queens’ volunteer ambulance services are spread throughout the borough and more volunteers are always needed to help cover shifts and make them as accessible as possible. Here’s how to find them:
Bay Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps
622 Bayside St., Bayside.
Building No. 622 Fort Totten, Bayside
(718) 352-2080
(718) 352-1133 – Emergency
Bayside Community Ambulance Corps, Inc.
214-23 42nd Ave., Bayside
(718) 631-3333
(718) 225-2828 – Emergency
Broad Channel Volunteers, Inc.
15 Noel Rd., Broad Channel
(718) 474-6888
(718) 474-8888 – Emergency
College Point Community Ambulance Corps
123-06 18th Ave.,
College Point
(718) 353-0199
(718) 353-1230 – Emergency
Corona Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.
104-38 47th Ave., Corona
(718) 592-7964
(718) 592-1068 – Emergency
Flushing Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.
43-16 162nd St., Flushing
(718) 353-4965
(718) 353-4900 – Emergency
Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.
92-29 Metropolitan Ave.,
Forest Hills
PO Box 750617
(718) 793-2055
(718) 793-7747 – Emergency
Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.
257-02 Union Tpke.,
Floral Park
(718) 347-1637
(718) 347-1600 – Emergency
Glendale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.
61-06 Myrtle Ave., Glendale
(347) 680-4127
(718) 386-9898- Emergency
Jamaica Estates-Holliswood-South Bayside VAC, Inc.
207-07 Union Tpke., Bayside
(718) 464-0592
(718) 464-0300 – Emergency
Lindenwood Community Vol. Ambulance Corps, Inc.
94-10 133rd Ave.,
Ozone Park
(718) 641-6464
(718) 738-3029 – Emergency
Little Neck-Douglaston Comm. Ambulance Corps, Inc.
42-18 Marathon Pkwy.,
Little Neck
(718) 423-2333
(718) 229-0400 – Emergency
Middle Village Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.
66-76 70th St.,
Middle Village
(718) 894-6000/7951
Bellerose Rescue Co. Volunteer Ambulance Service
235-01 Braddock Ave.,
Queens Village
(718) 776-6272
Rockaway Point Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Services
204-26 Rockaway Point Blvd.,
Rockaway Point, 11697
(718) 474-2593
Roxbury Volunteer Emergency Services, Inc.
42 State Rd.
Roxbury, Rockaway Point,
(718) 474-9382
Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
756 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood
(718) 386-7229 – Emergency
(718) 386-7230 – Info
West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department/Ambulance
102-33 Davenport Ct.
Hamilton Beach, 11414
(718) 843-9863
(718) 843-1716 – Emergency
Whitestone Community Volunteer Ambulance Service
12-15 150th St., Whitestone
(718) 767-0576
(718) 767-1000 – Emergency