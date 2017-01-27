Queens’ volunteer ambulance services are spread throughout the borough and more volunteers are always needed to help cover shifts and make them as accessible as possible. Here’s how to find them:

Bay Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps

622 Bayside St., Bayside.

Building No. 622 Fort Totten, Bayside

(718) 352-2080

(718) 352-1133 – Emergency

Bayside Community Ambulance Corps, Inc.

214-23 42nd Ave., Bayside

(718) 631-3333

(718) 225-2828 – Emergency

Broad Channel Volunteers, Inc.

15 Noel Rd., Broad Channel

(718) 474-6888

(718) 474-8888 – Emergency

College Point Community Ambulance Corps

123-06 18th Ave.,

College Point

(718) 353-0199

(718) 353-1230 – Emergency

Corona Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.

104-38 47th Ave., Corona

(718) 592-7964

(718) 592-1068 – Emergency

Flushing Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.

43-16 162nd St., Flushing

(718) 353-4965

(718) 353-4900 – Emergency

Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.

92-29 Metropolitan Ave.,

Forest Hills

PO Box 750617

(718) 793-2055

(718) 793-7747 – Emergency

Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.

257-02 Union Tpke.,

Floral Park

(718) 347-1637

(718) 347-1600 – Emergency

Glendale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.

61-06 Myrtle Ave., Glendale

(347) 680-4127

(718) 386-9898- Emergency

Jamaica Estates-Holliswood-South Bayside VAC, Inc.

207-07 Union Tpke., Bayside

(718) 464-0592

(718) 464-0300 – Emergency

Lindenwood Community Vol. Ambulance Corps, Inc.

94-10 133rd Ave.,

Ozone Park

(718) 641-6464

(718) 738-3029 – Emergency

Little Neck-Douglaston Comm. Ambulance Corps, Inc.

42-18 Marathon Pkwy.,

Little Neck

(718) 423-2333

(718) 229-0400 – Emergency

Middle Village Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.

66-76 70th St.,

Middle Village

(718) 894-6000/7951

Bellerose Rescue Co. Volunteer Ambulance Service

235-01 Braddock Ave.,

Queens Village

(718) 776-6272

Rockaway Point Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Services

204-26 Rockaway Point Blvd.,

Rockaway Point, 11697

(718) 474-2593

Roxbury Volunteer Emergency Services, Inc.

42 State Rd.

Roxbury, Rockaway Point,

(718) 474-9382

Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

756 Seneca Ave., Ridgewood

(718) 386-7229 – Emergency

(718) 386-7230 – Info

West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department/Ambulance

102-33 Davenport Ct.

Hamilton Beach, 11414

(718) 843-9863

(718) 843-1716 – Emergency

Whitestone Community Volunteer Ambulance Service

12-15 150th St., Whitestone

(718) 767-0576

(718) 767-1000 – Emergency