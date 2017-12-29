During the holiday season, when children are out of school and parents take off from work, New York City Transit ridership is expected to undergo a 50 percent decrease. Therefore the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) decided to use the time to conduct upgrades —that would typically take a full year to accomplish—in just one week.

The M train—which runs from Forest Hills-71 Avenue to Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue in Brooklyn—and the E train—which runs from Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer to the World Trade Center in Manhattan—will both run along the F line, which runs from 179-Jamaica Avenue to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue, until Dec. 31 while the MTA tackles signal, track, drainage and other needed improvements along those lines.

“We pledged to do more work in less time as we work hard to improve the subway system, and this is yet another example,” said MTA COO and Acting NYC Transit President Phil Eng. “The schedule for this intensive Subway Action Plan and capital improvement work minimizes the impact on our customers while putting in new track, third-rail and signal equipment for a more reliable ride. We appreciate our customers’ patience while we do this critical work.”

The comprehensive Subway Action Plan includes the installation of four miles of cabling for signal improvements, including Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC); 2,000 feet of third-rail replacement; 700 feet of track replacement; 1,000 feet of track drainage clearing; and leak-eliminating grouting.

All E trains will run along the F line between Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue and West 4 Street and then will follow their normal route to the World Trade Center. The M trains, however, will not operate except for the M shuttle trains between Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues.

Those traveling to and from Forest Hills-71 Avenue can take the F, the R or the rerouted E.

Those traveling to and from city airports can also take the rerouted E and connect with the LaGuardia Link bus for LaGuardia Airport at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue or the JFK AirTrain at Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue.

–Ariel Hernandez