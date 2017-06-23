Hollis Car Wreck Kills Two

A violent car accident in Hollis killed two Queens men last Saturday.

At approximately 12:55 a.m., police said that they received a call regarding a motor vehicle accident in the vicinity of 205th Place and 100th Avenue. Upon arrival, police said that they approached a blue 1994 Toyota Corolla that had been split in half. Inside the car, police found two occupants, one in the passenger seat and another in the back seat, with trauma to their bodies. The vehicle’s occupants were unresponsive to the officers on the scene.

Police were able to identify the two occupants as 22-year-old Gary Blake, of St. Albans, and 21-year-old James Montague, of Queens Village.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced Blake dead at the scene of the crash. Montague was taken to Queens General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Upon further investigation, the NYPD’s Highway Division Collision Investigation Squad discovered the cause of the crash.

“An unidentified male was traveling eastbound on 100th Avenue when the driver, traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to properly navigate his vehicle and struck a fire hydrant,” police said.

The collision with the hydrant caused the vehicle to split in half before coming to a stop. Police said that the driver of the vehicle fled the wreckage of the accident, leaving behind the two victims.

Police said that no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

–Trone Dowd