Hollis Gardens Residents Clash With Community

Hollis Gardens resident Sharon Carter criticized last week’s story in the Press of Southeast Queens, arguing that incidents that have occurred in the neighborhood were the result of longstanding issues in the community. Photo by Trone Dowd

BY TRONE DOWD

There was a palpable divide in the auditorium of IS 192 on Tuesday night as occupants of the Hollis Property and residents surrounding the controversial six-building complex clashed over the effects that the development has had on the neighborhood.

The Hollis Local Development Corporation organized the gathering—with elected officials and property managers Help USA—to obtain feedback from the community as a follow up to a meeting held on April 25.

As explained in a PRESS of Southeast Queens story last week, the property—now known as Hollis Gardens—was the cause of months of community uproar from November 2015 to January 2016 when homeless senior veterans began to move into the long-vacant buildings seemingly overnight. Many residents took issue with the city greenlighting a new property housing physically and mentally ailing veterans in Southeast Queens, which already provides space for more than 40 percent of such facilities in the borough. Others took issue with the location of the permanent housing facility—a block from IS 192, across the street from a library and within blocks of several churches and a daycare.

More than a year later, residents of the neighborhood claim that bad elements have been affecting quality of life. At the most recent Community Board 12 meeting, some residents said public drinking, drug use, and public lewdness have all been seen in the vicinity of Hollis Gardens.

“Our goal is to bring it to the parties and stakeholders that can assist and rectify the issues that were brought up at the last meeting,” Emma Dawson, Executive Director of the Hollis Local Development Corporation (HLDC) said at the start of the meeting. “All of the concerns raised were of people, some of whom have been identified as residents of Hollis Gardens, and were disruptive and impacting the quality of life in some of the community in a negative manner.”

Dawson said that the HLDC is not trying to paint all of the residents of the Hollis Gardens in a negative light, but stressed that the concerns locals have about the people who are suffering from various forms of mental illness and using drugs, need to be addressed.

However, persons currently residing at Hollis Gardens took issue with how they have been portrayed by the press and the community.

Sharon Carter, who is the widow of a veteran, said that she was disheartened by the lack of support from the community that Hollis Gardens residents have received since moving into the site.

“We are not a shelter,” Carter said. “We are rent-paying tenants with Con Edison bills. The tenants of Hollis Gardens work, attend higher education schools. We are consumers of this community. We patronize supermarkets, corner delis, cleaners, laundromats and other entities of this community.”

Carter agreed that Hollis Gardens had “problem tenants,” but said that drug dealers and prostitutes were not—to her knowledge—living in the buildings.

She pleaded that residents come together to embrace residents of the site “with open arms and hearts.”

Help USA Senior Vice President Daniel Farrell had recently expressed a similar sentiment that many of the issues being blamed on Hollis Gardens were problems that existed in the neighborhood for years before tenants entered the picture.

Another Hollis Gardens resident at the meeting said that he served in the military as an officer for four years. Upon arriving back home, he was able to secure a job as a manager of an unspecified company before being fired due to a racially-motivated discrepancy.

“After losing the job and missing a few paychecks here and there, I found myself homeless,” he said. “I was given the opportunity though Help USA and [the City University of New York] to reside in these apartments. For me, I was able to take advantage of a scholarship program through them to attend CUNY Law School in the fall.”

He said that he wanted to tell the people in the community that the residents of Hollis Gardens pay rent and shouldn’t be seen as troublemakers. He said that he took issue with the property being referred to as a “shelter” as it has been at community meetings and in published news articles.

Long-time residents of the neighborhood reiterated Dawson’s belief that not everyone in the building is part of the problem, but added that there has been an increase in quality of life issues since the site opened last year.

“For those concerned, I thank you and welcome you,” a lifelong Hollis resident named Renee said to Hollis Gardens tenants in attendances.

She said that—as a former resident of a shelter—she did not want to discriminate against everyone living in Hollis Gardens. However, she said that she is currently worried about the safety of her children following numerous incidents in the neighborhood. She also said that the lack of communication regarding the opening of the site has prompted the community’s uproar.

At one point in the meeting, residents of Hollis and tenants of the buildings shouted back and forth at one another. While some residents asked for increased security, tenants said that such a move would be a waste of taxpayers’ money as the buildings are already fully staffed.

“Don’t dismiss us!” shouted one Hollis resident from the back of the room following a tenant’s testimony.

Another Hollis resident who wanted to remain anonymous said that not everyone at Hollis Gardens was a problem, but refused to be naive as to what has been going on near the site.

“When you put this amount of mentally ill individuals in one community, what do you think is going to happen?” she said. “The worst part of it is, your children are caught in the middle.”

Her comment was greeted with cheers and loud applause from the audience.

Sgt. Widy Geritano, the neighborhood coordinating supervisor who oversees community officers in the 113th Precinct, said that since January 2016, a total of eight arrests have been made. She said that four of those crimes have been categorized as assaults and grand larceny—both which are felony crimes. Summonses have been given to at least six residents of Hollis Gardens, primarily for drinking in public and possession of small amounts of marijuana.

“In regards to lewd behavior or public exposure, there were two gentleman arrested over the last six weeks,” she said.

Last week, the PRESS of Southeast Queens reported that parents of students attending IS 192 have been on edge following reports from the community that individuals had been flashing people in the area.

Anthony Colon, the regional director of Help USA, attended the meeting. Although Colon declined to be a part of the panel, he said that he had been taking notes on feedback from both the community and tenants of the building.

Representatives from the offices of Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Cambria Heights) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Jamaica) and the 103rd Precinct were also in attendance. Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) was also at the meeting.