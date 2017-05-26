Hollis Residents: Shelter Has Endangered Community

BY TRONE DOWD

In early 2016, the city opened a shelter for homeless veterans in residential Hollis, despite months of community uproar over safety concerns for children and homeowners in the area.

A little over a year later, the community’s worst fears and concerns have been realized, with a rise of incriminating and lewd activity in the area, according to residents of the neighborhood.

The plan to turn the long vacated property—located on Hollis Avenue between 202nd Street and 204th Street—into a shelter was a topic of much discussion in Southeast Queens in late 2015 as city agencies, elected officials and members of the community clashed over the impact the shelter would have on the neighborhood. Due to the Queens Library South Hollis Branch, Renaissance Middle School and two churches being located within a block of the property, many residents were concerned that relocating physically and mentally ailing veterans into a mostly residential neighborhood would spell disaster for the quality of life.

The tension between the city and the community laid the groundwork for the forming of People of the Neighborhood, a short-lived community civic group that fought to make the city reconsider the location of the shelter. But despite numerous community town halls and meetings with city officials—including Public Advocate Letitia James, Comptroller Scott Stringer and representatives from the mayor’s office—veterans were placed in the shelter overnight in December 2015, without a warning to the community. By the end of January 2016, the buildings were completely filled with 120 tenants.

The city reassured people that the shelter would not hinder life in Hollis. However, residents today are saying that reality has proven otherwise.

“A lot of the community members have been complaining about panhandling, some of the people exposing themselves,” Emma Dawson, of the Hollis Local Development Corporation, told the PRESS of Southeast Queens. “In fact, someone was arrested in the playground for that. There’s been some flashing reported by [Parent Teacher Association] parents.”

In addition to reports of individuals exposing themselves to children in the neighborhood, the community said that individuals from the shelter have been seen drinking or using drugs in public. Some even claim to have witnessed prostitution taking place in the vicinity.

“These were the complaints that we were having before the place was utilized,” Charlotte Thornton, secretary of the Hollis Local Development Corporation, said. “This is exactly what we said would happen—and it’s happening now.”

According to Dawson, local businesses and merchants aren’t happy with the neighborhood’s sudden change in character.

“People are staying away from the avenue,” she said. “People aren’t going up and down the corridor as much.

They’re not going into the stores. There was some consideration from the library to remove the bench. It was being bantered back and forth, but the community really would like for it to stay.”

At last week’s Community Board 12 meeting, Dawson reassured the community that the problem could be addressed.

“Not all of the issues are emanating out of that building and not everyone in that building is creating an issue,” she said.

She argued that an increased police presence could go a long way in protecting residents in the area.

The PRESS of Southeast Queens reached out to the 113th Precinct for comment on crime in the area. Sgt. Derek Tricoli, who is currently leading the Neighborhood Coordinating Officer (NCO) community policing program, said that while there have been quality of life issues reported in the vicinity of the property, actual crimes have been few and far in between.

“We did a whole work-up on that location to find out,” Tricoli said. “We took a look at 911 calls, 311 calls in that area, any complaints that were filed—and it really wasn’t that bad.”

Tricoli said that there was a stabbing involving a person who lived at the Hollis property, prompting police to examine the number of overall incidents near the address. He added that there have been reports related to indecent exposure in the vicinity. But he said records show that severe problems haven’t spiked considerably.

“I know that the community does not like it there,” he said. “From the day it went up. But aside from that one incident, it’s not a major trouble area.”

The PRESS of Southeast Queens reached out to Help USA, the organization in charge of the property. Help USA aims to bring transitional and permanent housing facilities to communities in an attempt to curb homelessness and assist individuals in need of help.

“It’s permanent housing and a lot of these folks are veterans,” said Rob Walsh, executive director of Help USA. “Our organization is looking to lift these people, whether it’s counseling, healthcare, education. We’re doing the best we can with a group of people, who need shelter over their heads.”

Daniel Farrell, senior vice president of homeless prevention and re-housing services for Help USA, said that various programs are run out of the facility and meant to give residents assistance in various areas.

“We have robust programs run by master level clinicians,” Farrell said. “We have classes that are run in the library across the street and we are very proud about that. We have one-on-one clinical meetings with tenants suffering from depression, anxiety, substance abuse. We have partnerships with community health clinics.”

However, Dawson and Thornton were concerned that the people living there are not required to take part in such programs. Farrell confirmed that the programs were not mandatory, but was confident that a vast majority of residents were engaged in services that were offered to them.

“Probably about 80 percent of them participate in our groups,” he said. “We want to work with tenants and their particular challenges.”

Farrell said that complaints of public drinking have been mentioned to tenants, who have been warned that such activities must take place in the building’s backyard or within the privacy of their apartments.

Both Farrell and Walsh said that the organization has been in touch with civic leaders and elected officials to discuss the impact the site has had on the neighborhood. Councilman I. Daneek Miller confirmed this with the Press of Southeast Queens on Thursday.

“Since the very beginning my office has been closely monitoring the Hollis properties to ensure the safety for the residents living in the apartments and those in the surrounding area,” Miller said. “We have had several meetings with the Mayor’s Office, the Department of Homeless Services, Help USA, and the Community Board, and have made very strong suggestions that we believe will help ensure the goals for the properties are met. Moving forward we will continue to work with all the community partners to improve the quality of life for all of Hollis’ residents.”

Despite Miller’s reassurances however, CB 12 residents expressed dismay that Help USA had not maintained a more direct line of communication with the community over the last year. Dawson said that while she and residents have been frustrated over this, she hopes that it will be rectified soon.

At CB 12’s meeting last week, Dawson announced that there will be a community meeting during which residents can voice their concerns regarding the Hollis property to the city. CB 12 attendees appeared eager to attend such a meeting following their fight against the shelter.

“The more representation that we have, the more our voices will be heard, especially for those of you who live in that area,” CB 12 chairwoman Adrienne Adams said to the meeting’s attendees. “We know the preliminary work that a lot of us did to make sure that did not happen. Now, look at what we have less than two years after. We need to show up.”

The meeting will take place on May 30 at I.S. 192 in Hollis at 7 p.m. Farrell confirmed that Help USA would have a representative in attendance to hear the discussion.