BY JON CRONIN

The Holliswood Hospital property development has lost seven of its permits, according to the city’s Department of Buildings (DOB).

Plans for the property, which was bought by Steven Cheung in 2009 to develop 20 single-family homes, have been stymied by the success of a zoning challenge that was accepted last week and limits Cheung’s development to 13 single-family homes.

The DOB posted the update on its website on Feb. 16 and confirmed it with the PRESS Of Southeast Queens on Feb. 28 in an email, stating that the permits for those seven lots were “inconsistent with existing NYC zoning requirements. As such, DOB issued a notice to revoke new building permits at these addresses on Feb. 15, 2018.”

The seven addresses for the Holliswood Hospital property are 193-08 and 193-14 on Salerno Ave., 194-12, 194-16 and 194-20 Dunton Ave., and 193-13 and 193-19 Clover Hill Rd.

The property has had problems with back taxes in the past exceeding $600,000. A spokeswoman from the city’s Department of Finance (DOF) stated that the property is owned by an LLC and currently owes $308,444.05. The spokeswoman also stated that the DOF does not know if the LLC and developer are the same entity.

Linda Valentino, the president of the Holliswood Civic Association, had previously told the PRESS Of Southeast Queens that she suspected the owner would sell the property due to the large amount of back taxes.

As of Feb. 28, work continues to be conducted on the property adjacent to the hospital, which cannot be developed due to a stop-work order. The developer wanted to turn the hospital site into a 31-unit condominium complex, but that would require a variance. When the developer had planned to work on plumbing at the former hospital site several years ago, the stop-work order was issued. It was re-issued last week as a formality, according to Valentino.

Workers on site were building a fence between the immediate property around the hospital and the rest of the lots on Feb. 28.

Valentino also noted that there have been numerous complaints each day regarding the site, and buildings inspectors have been dropping by up to 12 times per day to inspect the site, only to find that it is in compliance. Valentino said that she spoke to one of the inspectors and he asked neighbors to be more cautious in their complaints.



The Holliswood Civic Association has opposed the condominium complex since its inception. Upon hearing of the original plan for 20 single-family homes, it requested that the plans be revised to include parking garages, citing congestion concerns and fears that rezoning could open the door to larger developments in the future.

The PRESS Of Southeast Queens previously reported that Cheung expected the homes to sell for $2.7 million, which the Holliswood Civic Association’s board thought was an unrealistically high asking price. The group proposed to lobby the developer to build fewer homes at a greater asking price and reduce the number of condominiums in the apartment building from 31 to between 20 and 25 to reduce the amount of congestion, noise and pollution that the increased population density could bring.

Calls and emails to the developer were not returned by press time.

Steven Cheung bought the property in July for $10.9 million, city records show. He also owns properties in Long Island City, Elmhurst, Flushing and Ridgewood, including the former Aloft Hotel.