Honoree: Colby Christina: Teen Trailblazer Entertains for Change

BY TRONE DOWD

While some may complain that there aren’t enough hours in the day, 16-year-old Colby Christina manages to balance her professional, personal and family life without breaking much of a sweat, all while maintaining a positive can-do attitude and wearing a smile on her face.

Christina—a resident of Jamaica, Queens—is often referred to as “the triple threat.” She has danced, sung and acted her way to superstardom. The young black talent has transcended what most manage to accomplish in a lifetime before graduating from high school and been recognized throughout the country as an inspiring role model for men and women, young and old, with a promising and bright future. She has had numerous TV and commercial appearances and has performed at a variety of events over the years.

Christina comes from a family of talented and gifted folks. Her mother, father and brother all have backgrounds in music and the arts, something that had a tremendous impact on her interests today.

“I grew up in a household where everyone was a part of the entertainment industry,” Christina said. “My mom was a singer. My dad plays an instrument. My brother sings and is in the hip-hop industry. I pretty much was surrounded by people who worked hard to be a part of this industry. That sprouted into me singing and acting, which took me to on-Broadway [and] off-Broadway. It has been a blessing, being able to carry out these gifts that God gave me.”

Growing up in such close proximity with talented family members has led to fun collaboration. Christina said that she and her brother are particularly close and have worked together on a few projects, including forays into the fashion world. These collaborations are something that she said she has “really enjoyed.” Her relationship with her mother has also had a lasting impact on her life.

“My mom is hard working and knows what she’s doing,” she said. “I always know that she’s pushing me in the right direction.”

Aside from work in entertainment, Christina is also a motivational speaker. In fact, she says that interacting with people and engaging them directly is easily her favorite part of her often-busy schedule.

“The learning phase of it and getting to go out and meet new people is the best,” Christina said. “Everybody has their own story. Getting to go out and actually hear those stories and learn is something special.”

In addition to her interest in linguistic arts, she said that she has a passion for the sciences, especially the medical field. She said that before investing fully in her love for the arts, she had an insatiable interest in medicine. That interest hasn’t completely waned. She has found ways to incorporate it into her day-to-day life.

“I’ve learned to apply it to my gifts,” she said. “I’ve learned where to sing from, I’ve learned about the importance of body movement and how to move. I like applying things like anatomy to the arts.”

In her free time, Christina is not unlike most teenagers her age. She enjoys fashion, styling, shopping and cooking.

When asked where she sees herself in the next 10 years, she said “I definitely will continue in the arts for as long as I shall live.” She said that with the recognition that comes with a career in entertainment, she wants to be someone who bridges the gap between those striving for their dreams and the resources they need to accomplish those goals.

Christina will perform at the PRESS of Southeast Queens’ Ambassadors for Change event on Feb. 28.