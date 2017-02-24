Honoree: Kristel Johnson: An Officer’s Devotion To Hard Work And Her Community

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Upon beginning her law enforcement career in 1986, Kristel Johnson had an opportunity to retire after 20 years. But 31 years later, the deputy chief continues to demonstrate her love for her work and the community she serves.

Johnson is currently the executive officer of Patrol Borough Queens, where she has exhibited her commitment to duty, dedication and hard work.

“My job is to continue being me— to be supportive of the police department as well as supportive of the communities I’ve worked in,” Johnson said. “I love working with all of them.”

In 2002, Johnson became the third African-American woman to attain the rank of captain in the NYPD’s history and, in 2005, the second African-American woman to command a precinct, police service area and transit district after she was designated commanding officer of the Housing Bureau’s Police Service Area 7.

She then became the first African-American woman to command a precinct in Patrol Borough Queens South when she was designated commanding officer of the 113th precinct in 2006 and, five years later, was the first to command a housing borough in the history of the NYPD after she became commanding officer of Housing Borough Manhattan. But Johnson said that the color of her skin had nothing to do with her success.

“While my heritage has helped in a lot of ways, I don’t believe that it plays a part in any assignment that I had in the police department,” Johnson said, although she continued to say that her being African-American helped when working in predominantly black communities where residents were better able to relate to her.

“The way I go about my job is the same way I deal with everyone outside of work,” Johnson said. “I treat people how I want to be treated. I’m not going to do something or say something to you that I don’t want done to me.”

Johnson, who has had a successful career within the NYPD and been promoted nearly every year, utilizes her faith to deal with her personal obstacles.

“What God has for me is for me, it’s not something someone can take from me,” Johnson said. “God gives us all we can handle at the time he feels we can handle it. I may want things in life, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he wants it for me at that time. I know he has my back.”

Johnson’s proudest moment was Valentine’s Day 1994 when she was able to save a child from a fire.

“That’s one of the things I’m proud of,” Johnson said. “My job has been satisfying. I love what I do.”

Johnson did not always want to work in the NYPD as she graduated from John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems and had mastered math and computer science during high school. But Daniel Hall, who had worked for the NYPD as a police administrative aid, convinced Johnson to join the police department and told her she’d make a great officer. After much hesitation, and Hall’s consistency, Johnson gave in.

“I took the test December 1984 and, in January 1985, I was assigned to Neighborhood Stabilization Unit 6,” Johnson said. “That is when I realized this is something I wanted to do. It gives me the opportunity to help others and to make a difference.”

Although Johnson’s love for policing New York City leaves her uncertain as to when she will retire, her top goal is to never have to use her firearm, which she hasn’t done thus far in 31 years.

