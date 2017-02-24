Honoree: Michelle Stoddart: A Love For The Arts, Cultures And Community Of Queens

BY JON CRONIN

Michelle Stoddart, a native of Jamaica— or, as she refers to it, “the real Jamaica, the one in the West Indies”— has, for the past five years, been the director of public relations and community development for Resorts World Casino.

When Stoddart came to the United States at age 20, she attended college at Kingsborough, then Baruch College in Manhattan, and earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism. She had already spent some time working in banking in Jamaica after school before moving on to a stint in journalism, then marketing and a tenure as the director of marketing and development for the Queens Economic Development Corporation.

“I certainly came here with a dream,” said Stoddart. “On paper, it’s been a fluid life, with one thing leading to the next, but I have certainly had my challenges. [But] I’m not dwelling on closures. I’m always looking for another door.”

She said she is fortunate to always have been supported by her parents and inherited her optimism from them.

“As a woman, I guess the biggest challenge is inclusion,” she said. “You don’t feel like you’re always welcome in the boys’ club, but sometimes you have to use that to your advantage and bring the female perspective.”

She said there have been many situations where she is the only woman in the room and “sometimes the only black woman.”

“I always try to bring who I am with me,” she said. “I’m never going to deny what the atmosphere is, but I make sure my presence is felt.”

Stoddart, who lives in Kew Gardens, said she loves where she works and lives.

“It is a good feeling to work in the borough that embraces my culture,” she said. “It was one of the things that attracted me to Queens and the [Queens Economic Development Corporation]. Everyone here protects all the cultures. I try to bring that to this job as well.”

Stoddart said she especially likes the culture at her present job and always ensures that cosmopolitanism “does not go unrecognized where I work or play.”

At the Queens Economic Development Corporation, she worked with the numerous cultures of Queens and helped to spearhead some of Borough President Helen Marshall’s initiatives.

“It prepared me for the community development role I have now,” she said.

Of her time with the economic development corporation, she said the atmosphere has been “incredibly welcoming,” but the challenge has been to juggle the borough’s many cultures.

“You don’t just say ‘Queens,’” she said, referring to the borough’s unique ethnic enclaves. “You have to say ‘Richmond Hill,’ ‘Jamaica’ or ‘Flushing.’”

She said her work with the QEDC paved the way for her current position.

“I left that job with more open doors than I came into it with,” she said. “It was very beneficial for when I go out to the community from the corporate side.”

Stoddart donates to the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning and sits on the board of directors for the Boys And Girls Club of Metro Queens.