In honor of Black History month, the Langston Hughes Branch Queens Library is holding a two hour event dedicated to the inspirational and influential work of Langston Hughes.

Hughes, a prominent poet, novelist, and playwright from Harlem is one of of America’s most noteworthy contributors to literature. Writing mostly about the black experience in 1920’s America, Hughes often brought attention to the issues and tribulations that frustrated the everyday and often misunderstood African-American. According to the Queens Library, his work “became central to the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s” and “his name still looms large in American culture more than a half-century after his passing.”

His contributions will be celebrated by three generations of poets, local artists and actors, at Hughes’ namesake library in Corona. Experience an afternoon of moving poetry and live music from the likes of singer Tulivu Donna Cumberbatch, pianist, composer, arranger, producer Onaje Allan Gumbs, and poets Ernest Lee and Messiah and many more.

The event will be completely free of charge with no registration required. So swing on by this Saturday as Queens remembers the legacy of the Great Langston Hughes. The library is located at 100-01 Northern Boulevard. For more information, call (718)651-1100.

–Trone Dowd