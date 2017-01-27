If you are low on funds and trying to stretch what little you have, there are some ways to get back on your feet before you fall into despair. Help is available for families and single people in need of health insurance coverage, rent assistance, energy assistance and food. The Human Resources Administration provides the above-mentioned services. Below is a listing of some services from the HRA for New York City residents who need a helping hand. For more information on the programs and facilities listed below, or other means of public assistance, visit www.nyc.gov/html/hra.

Health Insurance Assistance

The City’s HRA’s Medical Assistance Program can help New Yorkers who qualify enroll in public health insurance programs like Medicaid. As of Jan. 1, the HRA will primarily accept applications from residents who are age 65 or over, or persons of any age who are seeking Medicaid related to a disability or blindness, or who are in receipt of Medicare and are not a parent or caretaker relative of minor children.

To obtain further details about these programs and services, or to apply, call the Human Resources Administration Helpline at (718) 557-1399. Other consumers must apply to the New York State of Health at nystateofhealth.ny.gov or by calling 1-855-355-5777.

SNAP

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as food stamps) provides food support to low-income New Yorkers including working families, the elderly and the disabled to increase their ability to purchase food. To receive SNAP benefits, a household must qualify under eligibility rules set by the federal government.

Households applying for cash assistance at a job center have their SNAP application taken at the same time. Other households can apply at local SNAP Centers located throughout the city, which are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Jamaica center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Queens food stamp centers can be reached at:

Long Island City

32-20 Northern Blvd.,

Long Island City

(718) 784-6315

Jamaica

165-08 88th Ave.,

Third Floor, Jamaica

(718) 883-8344

Rockaway

219 Beach 59th St.,

First Floor, Rockaway

(718) 637-2750

Energy Assistance

Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps low-income homeowners and renters pay bills for heating fuel, equipment and repairs. To contact HEAP, call the HEAP LINE at (800) 692-0557.

URGENT CARE CENTERS

Statcare Urgent And Walk-In Medical Care

37-15 23rd Ave.

Astoria, NY 11105

(347) 808-8830

Centers Urgent Care

61-22 Fresh Pond Rd.

(718) 502-3000

Middle Village, NY 11379

CityMD HEAL Center

73-02 Roosevelt Ave.

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

(718) 475-2351

CityMD

31-11 Steinway St.

Astoria, NY 11103

(718) 475-2345

CityMD

70-49 Austin St.

Forest Hills, NY 11375

(718) 280-1245

CityMD

74-45 Grand Ave.

Maspeth, NY 11376

(718) 803-2273

Dwell Family Doctors

IMMEDIATE & PRIMARY CARE

210-12 Northern Blvd.

Bayside, NY 11361

(718) 229-2273

North Shore-LIJ/GoHealth Urgent Care-forest Hills

102-29 Queens Blvd.

Forest Hills, NY 11375

(718) 502-9798

Forest Urgent Care

112-01 Park End Pl.,

Forest Hills, NY 11375

(718) 268-6808

RapidMD

217-14 Merrick Blvd.

Laurelton, NY 11413

(718) 712-1428

Urgent Medical Care Northern

164-18 Northern Blvd.

Flushing, NY 11358

(718) 939-5900

Xpress Medical

207-07 127th St.

College Point, NY 11356

(718) 353-2273