Hyndman And Google Steer Kids Toward The Future

Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman shows students how to use a Google computer science program.

BY TRONE DOWD

This week, Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) officially kicked off her partnership with Google’s Computer Science Program.

The partnership consisted of two sessions for more than 100 children each at PS 15Q in St. Albans. The Google Computer Science Roadshow is designed for grades four through six to develop basic understanding in coding. The assemblywoman reached out to Google to begin the partnership as an effort to address the tech gap in communities of color.

“The tech industry is projected to grow significantly in the near future and students in our community need to be ready for the careers and opportunities of the 21st century,” Hyndman said. “I’m proud to work with Google on our strategic vision to incorporate computer literacy and other technical curricula into schools in the 29th Assembly District. This is the first step in a series of initiatives for our community.”

Hyndman has an extensive background in education. Prior to becoming a member of the state assembly, she was a member of the New York City Department of Education’s Community District Education Council 29. She was president of the city organization for her last four years, bringing in more than $30 million in capital funding to the Southeast Queens school district.

The Computer Science First Roadshow teaches students about the importance of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and uses interactive activities to teach them coding basics. The goal of the presentation is to encourage students to develop an interest in computer science education and grow both their problem solving and technical coding skills.