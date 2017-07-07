I Am A Winner By Default

BY REV. PHILIP CRAIG

Greater Springfield Community Church

Scripture: Genesis 1:26

The legendary coach Vince Lombardi of the Green Bay Packers is famous for saying, “Winning isn’t everything—it’s the only thing.”

I believe that most people in the secular world have this same attitude. However, it’s a little troublesome when I see many Christians, unfortunately, have been conditioned to believe that winning is unimportant and even unbiblical.

But the truth is that God created you to win, not just spiritually—but financially, professionally, in relationships and in every other aspect of your life. In fact, if you’re not at least in the process of becoming that kind of winner, you’re not fulfilling God’s purpose for your life.

Look what God says in Genesis 1:26: “Let us make man in our image after our likeness—and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing upon the earth.”

So, God created man in His own image. Therefore, if man was made in God’s image and in his likeness, then every redeemed man and woman must be designed to be a winner just the way God is.

Some believers have been deceived into thinking that a “losing” lifestyle makes them more spiritual. But let me tell you, there’s nothing noble about losing. It will leave you frustrated, unfulfilled and, perhaps worst of all, totally ineffectual as a witness. God meant for you to be in a position of authority. Sadly, very few believers are actually living that way.

Let’s face it—the world is not going to be influenced by a bunch of losers. Until you and I start moving into the realm of the winner, our influence on the world will be severely limited. That doesn’t mean we must adopt a cutthroat, win-at-any-cost mentality. In fact, winning for the believer has quite a different meaning. According to the world’s way of thinking, when someone wins, it means everyone else has to lose. It is an exclusive mentality. But God’s concept of winning is different. It is inclusive. There is room at the top for everyone in God’s system of winning. God’s winners realize that God has given them dominion over every circumstance, demonic power and spiritual wickedness as mentioned in Ephesians 6:12.

You have been made a winner by default to claim the victory of God now on earth, even before you reach heaven.

The power we have in Jesus makes us winners in this life and in every area of life, such as health, prosperity and relationships. Take a step back, look around and see if you’re being prosperous in the areas of your life because if you’re not, then something is wrong and out of sync. In building a good foundation so that you can activate your option of winning, you must do a few things that will help you out.

First, take a look at your attitude. Are you being kind and respectful to everyone you encounter? If not, then that must change because your attitude will determine your altitude. Secondly, are your actions to others the same way you wish others to act toward you? If not, make a change. Lastly, help God’s people in every way you can and God will make provisions for you that will astound the wise. Set your wins up by helping others around you. The more you are kind and become a blessing to others, the more God will be a blessing to you. God bless you!

