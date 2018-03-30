Officials said that they are searching for a man who allegedly fled Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Tuesday night at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, 31, who had previously been arrested on a weapons charge, was in the process being of deported again on March 27 at approximately 8:30 p.m. at JFK Airport, when he managed to slip away from ICE agents at Gate B23 in Terminal, police said.

While going through security, ICE agents removed Mbacke’s handcuffs. At that point, he fled from the agents and hopped into a taxi.

Mbacke was last seen wearing a dark purple or black shirt, jeans and sneakers. He is described as a six-foot-three-inch black man who weighs approximately 190 pounds.

–Ariel Hernandez