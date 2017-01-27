The NYPD in Queens is broken down into three distinct commands. Uniformed patrol services (cops at local precincts) are assigned to either Patrol Borough Queens North, based at the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills, or Patrol Borough Queens South, based out of the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows.
100
92-24 Rkwy Beach Blvd.,
Rockway Beach 11693
(718) 318-4200
Commanding Officer:
Dep. Inspector Craig Adelman
101
16-12 Mott Ave.,
Far Rockaway 11691
(718) 868-3400
Commanding Officer:
Dep. Inspector Justin Lenz
102
87-34 118 St.,
Richmond Hill 11418
(718) 805-3200
Commanding Officer:
Dep. Inspector Deodat Urprasad
103
168-02 P.O. Edward Byrne Ave.,
Jamaica 11432
(718) 657-8181
Commanding Officer:
Insp. John Cappelmann
104
64-02 Catalpa Ave.,
Ridgewood 11385
(718) 386-3004
Commanding Officer:
Dep. Inspector Mark Wachter
105
92-08 222 St.,
Queens Village 11428
(718) 776-9090
Commanding Officer:
Inspector Michael Coyle
106
103-51 101 St.,
Ozone Park 11417
(718) 845-2211
Commanding Officer:
Dep. Inspector Jeffrey Schiff
107
71-01 Parsons Blvd.,
Flushing 11365
(718) 969-5100 Commanding Officer:
Captain Paul Valerga
108
5-47 50 Ave.,
Long Island City 11101 (718) 784-5411 Commanding Officer:
Captain John Travaglia
109
37-05 Union St.
Flushing 11354 (718) 321-2250
Commanding Officer:
Captain Thomas Conforti
110
94-41 43 Ave.,
Elmhurst 11373 (718) 476-9311
Commanding Officer:
Captain Christopher Manson
111
45-06 215 St.,
Bayside 11361 (718) 279-5200
Commanding Officer:
Captain William McBride
112
68-40 Austin St.,
Forest Hills 11375 (718) 520-9311 Commanding Officer:
Captain Judith Harrison
113
167-02 Baisley Blvd.,
Jamaica 11434 (718) 712-7733 Commanding Officer:
Dep. Inspector Frederick Glover
114
34-16 Astoria Blvd.,
Astoria 11103 (718) 626-9311 Commanding Officer:
Captain Peter Fortune
115
92-15 Northern Blvd.,
Jackson Heights 11372 (718) 533-2002
Commanding Officer:
Deputy Inspector Brian Hennessy