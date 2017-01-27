Home / blue book / In The Line Of Duty: Police Commands

In The Line Of Duty: Police Commands

The NYPD in Queens is broken down into three distinct commands. Uniformed patrol services (cops at local precincts) are assigned to either Patrol Borough Queens North, based at the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills, or Patrol Borough Queens South, based out of the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows. 

100
92-24 Rkwy Beach Blvd.,
Rockway Beach 11693
(718) 318-4200
Commanding Officer:
Dep. Inspector Craig Adelman

101
16-12 Mott Ave.,
Far Rockaway 11691
(718) 868-3400
Commanding Officer:
Dep. Inspector Justin Lenz

102
87-34 118 St.,
Richmond Hill 11418
(718) 805-3200
Commanding Officer:
Dep. Inspector Deodat Urprasad

103
168-02 P.O. Edward Byrne Ave.,
Jamaica 11432
(718) 657-8181
Commanding Officer:
Insp. John Cappelmann

104
64-02 Catalpa Ave.,
Ridgewood 11385
(718) 386-3004
Commanding Officer:
Dep. Inspector Mark Wachter

105
92-08 222 St.,
Queens Village 11428
(718) 776-9090
Commanding Officer:
Inspector Michael Coyle

106
103-51 101 St.,
Ozone Park 11417
(718) 845-2211
Commanding Officer:
Dep. Inspector Jeffrey Schiff

107
71-01 Parsons Blvd.,
Flushing 11365
(718) 969-5100 Commanding Officer:
Captain Paul Valerga

108
5-47 50 Ave.,
Long Island City 11101 (718) 784-5411 Commanding Officer:
Captain John Travaglia

109
37-05 Union St.
Flushing 11354 (718) 321-2250
Commanding Officer:
Captain Thomas Conforti

110
94-41 43 Ave.,
Elmhurst 11373 (718) 476-9311
Commanding Officer:
Captain Christopher Manson

111
45-06 215 St.,
Bayside 11361 (718) 279-5200
Commanding Officer:
Captain William McBride

112
68-40 Austin St.,
Forest Hills 11375 (718) 520-9311 Commanding Officer:
Captain Judith Harrison

113
167-02 Baisley Blvd.,
Jamaica 11434 (718) 712-7733 Commanding Officer:
Dep. Inspector Frederick Glover

114
34-16 Astoria Blvd.,
Astoria 11103 (718) 626-9311 Commanding Officer:
Captain Peter Fortune

115
92-15 Northern Blvd.,
Jackson Heights 11372 (718) 533-2002
Commanding Officer:
Deputy Inspector Brian Hennessy

