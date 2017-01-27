The NYPD in Queens is broken down into three distinct commands. Uniformed patrol services (cops at local precincts) are assigned to either Patrol Borough Queens North, based at the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills, or Patrol Borough Queens South, based out of the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows.

100

92-24 Rkwy Beach Blvd.,

Rockway Beach 11693

(718) 318-4200

Commanding Officer:

Dep. Inspector Craig Adelman

101

16-12 Mott Ave.,

Far Rockaway 11691

(718) 868-3400

Commanding Officer:

Dep. Inspector Justin Lenz

102

87-34 118 St.,

Richmond Hill 11418

(718) 805-3200

Commanding Officer:

Dep. Inspector Deodat Urprasad

103

168-02 P.O. Edward Byrne Ave.,

Jamaica 11432

(718) 657-8181

Commanding Officer:

Insp. John Cappelmann

104

64-02 Catalpa Ave.,

Ridgewood 11385

(718) 386-3004

Commanding Officer:

Dep. Inspector Mark Wachter

105

92-08 222 St.,

Queens Village 11428

(718) 776-9090

Commanding Officer:

Inspector Michael Coyle

106

103-51 101 St.,

Ozone Park 11417

(718) 845-2211

Commanding Officer:

Dep. Inspector Jeffrey Schiff

107

71-01 Parsons Blvd.,

Flushing 11365

(718) 969-5100 Commanding Officer:

Captain Paul Valerga

108

5-47 50 Ave.,

Long Island City 11101 (718) 784-5411 Commanding Officer:

Captain John Travaglia

109

37-05 Union St.

Flushing 11354 (718) 321-2250

Commanding Officer:

Captain Thomas Conforti

110

94-41 43 Ave.,

Elmhurst 11373 (718) 476-9311

Commanding Officer:

Captain Christopher Manson

111

45-06 215 St.,

Bayside 11361 (718) 279-5200

Commanding Officer:

Captain William McBride

112

68-40 Austin St.,

Forest Hills 11375 (718) 520-9311 Commanding Officer:

Captain Judith Harrison

113

167-02 Baisley Blvd.,

Jamaica 11434 (718) 712-7733 Commanding Officer:

Dep. Inspector Frederick Glover

114

34-16 Astoria Blvd.,

Astoria 11103 (718) 626-9311 Commanding Officer:

Captain Peter Fortune

115

92-15 Northern Blvd.,

Jackson Heights 11372 (718) 533-2002

Commanding Officer:

Deputy Inspector Brian Hennessy