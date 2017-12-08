It was a dark week in the history of our nation.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a travel ban by the president of the United States that discriminates on the basis of religion. A cloud grew over the White House after a formerly high-ranking member of his administration pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in an investigation as to whether a foreign power interfered in our nation’s presidential election. And the president and his party renewed their support of a U.S. Senate candidate who has been accused of sexually assaulting several women and preying upon underage girls.

Democrats were unanimous in their disgust regarding all three of these incidents. In the Republican Party, a few of the usual voices—namely, several strategists and columnists and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney—voiced their disdain, but the GOP was otherwise silent on all fronts.

Not surprisingly, Trump and his supporters praised the court’s decision to allow the travel ban against Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen to stand. However, it was the American Civil Liberties Union that was correct in labeling the ban what it truly is: discrimination by the White House against Muslims.

Michael Flynn’s arrest and plea in the Russia investigation was also not a surprise. However, that John Dowd—one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers—took credit for a tweet from the president’s account that many had argued was an admission of obstruction of justice certainly caused a few jaws to drop. Dowd’s later assertion that the president was above the law and could not be guilty of obstructing justice was even more shocking and absurd.

But while the final verdict on the Russia investigation may be a long way off, another can be reached with no further evidence necessary—that Roy Moore has no business becoming a member of the U.S. Senate, and the GOP’s continued support of his candidacy is disgusting and outlandish. Our nation is being tested at this present time and a majority of our leaders—a word being used generously here—are failing that test.