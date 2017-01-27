If you were to follow the delivery route of your mail as it comes into the borough, you would travel through at least five sections divided up by the USPS: Long Island City is considered its most western designation, Far Rockaway to the south, Floral Park to the east, Flushing in the north central and Jamaica is termed south central. Although many borough residents prefer to be a little more specific about where they address their receipts, as long as the zip code is correct, mail is sure to be delivered through rain, sleet, snow or hail.
For additional information call 1-800-ASK-USPS.
11004-05
Glen Oaks, 256-29 Union Tpke., (718) 347-3764
11101
Long Island City, 46-02 21st St., (718) 349-4634
11101
Plaza, 42-54 23rd St. (NEW), (718) 937-9126
11102
Astoria, 30-11 21st St. (NEW), (718) 721-0875
11103
Steinway, 43-04 Bdwy., (718) 726-1369
11103
Grand, 45-08 30th Ave., (718) 274-1428
11104
Sunnyside, 45-15 44th St., (718) 729-7806
11105
Woolsey, 2268 31st St., (718) 274-7396
11106
Broadway, 21-17 Bdwy., (718) 726-1687
11354
Linden Hill, 29-50 Union St., (718) 461-6872
11355
Flushing, 41-65 Main St., (718) 321-6893
11356
College Point, 120-07 15th Ave., (718) 359-8691
11357
Whitestone, 14-44 150th St., (718) 767-9245
11358
Station A, 40-03 164th St., (718) 321-8078
11360
Bay Terrace, 212-71 26th Ave., (718) 631-3113
11361
Bayside, 212-35 42nd Ave., (718) 229-8571
11361
Bayside Annex, 41-29 216th St., (718) 229-8578
11362
Horace Harding, 56-01 Marathon Pkwy., (718) 224-4492
11362-63
Little Neck, 250-10 Northern Blvd., (718) 229-8573
11364
Oakland Gardens, 61-43 Springfield Blvd., (718) 229-1614
11365
Fresh Meadows, 192-20 Horace Harding Expwy., (718) 454-8693
11365
Fresh Meadows 2, 193-04 Horace Harding Expwy., (718) 454-8693
11365
Pomonok, 158-05 71st Ave., (718) 591-9411
11366
Utopia, 182-04 Union Tpke., (718) 969-4986
11367
Kew Gardens Hills, 75-23 Main St., (718) 544-6837
11368
Corona A, 103-28 Roosevelt Ave., (718) 424-1798
11369-70
East Elmhurst, 91-07 25th Ave., (718) 803-8968
11370
Trainsmeadow Station, 75-77 31st Ave., (718) 457-5562
11372
Jackson Heights, 78-02 37th Ave., (718) 426-7359
11372
Junction Blvd., 33-23 Junction Blvd. Suite 1, (718) 565-1703
11373
Elmhurst-A, 80-27 Broadway, (718) 803-8967
11373
Elmhurst, 59-01 Junction Blvd., (718) 271-3926
11374
Rego Park, 92-24 Queens Blvd., (718) 457-5589
11375
Forest Hills, 106-28 Queens Blvd., (718) 263-3165
11375
Parkside, 101-19 Metropolitan Ave., (718) 263-2957
11377
Woodside, 39-25 61st St., (718) 803-8529
11378
Maspeth, 55-02 69th St., (718) 457-5623
11379
Middle Village, 71-35 Metropolitan Ave., (718) 326-8754
11385
Fresh Pond Station, 60-80 Woodbine St., (718) 821-2061
11385
Glendale, 69-36 Myrtle Ave., (718) 418-1185
11385
Ridgewood, 60-60 Myrtle Ave., (718) 418-0793
11411
Cambria Heights, 229-01 Linden Blvd., (718) 528-1484
11412
St. Albans, 195-04 Linden Blvd., (718) 528-5620
11413
Springfield Gardens, 218-10 Merrick Blvd., (718) 528-9406
11414
Howard Beach, 160-50 Cross Bay Blvd., (718) 848-5491
11414
Station B, 102-12 159th Ave., (718) 323-0331
11415
Kew Gardens, 83-30 Austin St., (718) 847-9895
11417
Ozone Park, 91-11 Liberty Ave., (718) 843-6518
11418
Richmond Hill, 122-01 Jamaica Ave., (718) 847-0865
11419
South Richmond Hill, 117-04 101st Ave., (718) 849-0694
11420
South Ozone Park, 126-15 Foch Blvd., (718) 835-9562
11421
Woodhaven, 86-42 Forest Pkwy., (718) 296-9232
11422
Rosedale, 145-06 243rd St., (718) 528-3078
11423
Hollis, 197-40 Jamaica Ave., (718) 465-8313
11423
Holliswood, 197-33 Hillside Ave., (718) 465-4808
11424
Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd., (718) 263-8518
11426
Bellerose, 237-15 Braddock Ave., (718) 347-6787
11428
Queens Village, 209-20 Jamaica Ave., (718) 465-8322
11430
JFK Int’l. Airport, Suite 1, (718) 656-6433
11432
Jamaica Main Office, 88-40 164th St., (718) 990-1090
11434
Rochdale Village, 165-100 Baisley Blvd., (718) 525-3765
11434
Rochdale Carrier Annex, 120-45 168th St., (718) 528-5398
11435
Briarwood, 138-69 Queens Blvd., (718) 526-2178
11435
Archer, 97-03 Sutphin Blvd. (NEW), (718) 291-4182
11691
Far Rockaway Station, 18-36 Mott Ave., (718) 327-2512
11692
Arverne, 329 Beach 59th St., (718) 474-6973
11693
Rockaway Beach, 90-14 Rockaway Beach Blvd., (718) 634-4075
11694
Rockaway Park, 113-25 Beach Channel Dr., (718) 634-6057