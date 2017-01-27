Home / blue book / It’s In The Mail: Post Offices

If you were to follow the delivery route of your mail as it comes into the borough, you would travel through at least five sections divided up by the USPS: Long Island City is considered its most western designation, Far Rockaway to the south, Floral Park to the east, Flushing in the north central and Jamaica is termed south central. Although many borough residents prefer to be a little more specific about where they address their receipts, as long as the zip code is correct, mail is sure to be delivered through rain, sleet, snow or hail.

11004-05     
Glen Oaks, 256-29 Union Tpke., (718) 347-3764

11101     
Long Island City, 46-02 21st St., (718) 349-4634

11101     
Plaza, 42-54 23rd St. (NEW), (718) 937-9126

11102     
Astoria, 30-11 21st St. (NEW), (718) 721-0875

11103     
Steinway, 43-04 Bdwy., (718) 726-1369

11103     
Grand, 45-08 30th Ave., (718) 274-1428

11104     
Sunnyside, 45-15 44th St., (718) 729-7806

11105     
Woolsey, 2268 31st St., (718) 274-7396

11106     
Broadway, 21-17 Bdwy., (718) 726-1687

11354     
Linden Hill, 29-50 Union St., (718) 461-6872

11355     
Flushing, 41-65 Main St., (718) 321-6893

11356     
College Point, 120-07 15th Ave., (718) 359-8691

11357     
Whitestone, 14-44 150th St., (718) 767-9245

11358     
Station A, 40-03 164th St., (718) 321-8078

11360     
Bay Terrace, 212-71 26th Ave., (718) 631-3113

11361     
Bayside, 212-35 42nd Ave., (718) 229-8571

11361     
Bayside Annex, 41-29 216th St., (718) 229-8578

11362     
Horace Harding, 56-01 Marathon Pkwy., (718) 224-4492

11362-63     
Little Neck, 250-10 Northern Blvd., (718) 229-8573

11364     
Oakland Gardens, 61-43 Springfield Blvd., (718) 229-1614

11365     
Fresh Meadows, 192-20 Horace Harding Expwy., (718) 454-8693

11365     
Fresh Meadows 2, 193-04 Horace Harding Expwy., (718) 454-8693

11365     
Pomonok, 158-05 71st Ave., (718) 591-9411

11366     
Utopia, 182-04 Union Tpke., (718) 969-4986

11367     
Kew Gardens Hills, 75-23 Main St., (718) 544-6837

11368     
Corona A, 103-28 Roosevelt Ave., (718) 424-1798

11369-70
East Elmhurst, 91-07 25th Ave., (718) 803-8968

11370     
Trainsmeadow Station, 75-77 31st Ave., (718) 457-5562

11372     
Jackson Heights, 78-02 37th Ave., (718) 426-7359

11372     
Junction Blvd., 33-23 Junction Blvd. Suite 1, (718) 565-1703

11373     
Elmhurst-A, 80-27 Broadway, (718) 803-8967

11373     
Elmhurst, 59-01 Junction Blvd., (718) 271-3926

11374     
Rego Park, 92-24 Queens Blvd., (718) 457-5589

11375     
Forest Hills, 106-28 Queens Blvd., (718) 263-3165

11375
Parkside, 101-19 Metropolitan Ave., (718) 263-2957

11377     
Woodside, 39-25 61st St., (718) 803-8529

11378
Maspeth, 55-02 69th St., (718) 457-5623

11379     
Middle Village, 71-35 Metropolitan Ave., (718) 326-8754

11385     
Fresh Pond Station, 60-80 Woodbine St., (718) 821-2061

11385     
Glendale, 69-36 Myrtle Ave., (718) 418-1185

11385     
Ridgewood, 60-60 Myrtle Ave., (718) 418-0793

11411     
Cambria Heights, 229-01 Linden Blvd., (718) 528-1484

11412     
St. Albans, 195-04 Linden Blvd., (718) 528-5620

11413     
Springfield Gardens, 218-10 Merrick Blvd., (718) 528-9406

11414     
Howard Beach, 160-50 Cross Bay Blvd., (718) 848-5491

11414     
Station B, 102-12 159th Ave., (718) 323-0331

11415     
Kew Gardens, 83-30 Austin St., (718) 847-9895

11417     
Ozone Park, 91-11 Liberty Ave., (718) 843-6518

11418     
Richmond Hill, 122-01 Jamaica Ave., (718) 847-0865

11419     
South Richmond Hill, 117-04 101st Ave., (718) 849-0694

11420     
South Ozone Park, 126-15 Foch Blvd., (718) 835-9562

11421     
Woodhaven, 86-42 Forest Pkwy., (718) 296-9232

11422     
Rosedale, 145-06 243rd St., (718) 528-3078

11423     
Hollis, 197-40 Jamaica Ave., (718) 465-8313

11423     
Holliswood, 197-33 Hillside Ave., (718) 465-4808

11424     
Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd., (718) 263-8518

11426     
Bellerose, 237-15 Braddock Ave., (718) 347-6787

11428     
Queens Village, 209-20 Jamaica Ave., (718) 465-8322

11430     
JFK Int’l. Airport, Suite 1, (718) 656-6433

11432     
Jamaica Main Office, 88-40 164th St., (718) 990-1090

11434     
Rochdale Village, 165-100 Baisley Blvd., (718) 525-3765

11434     
Rochdale Carrier Annex, 120-45 168th St., (718) 528-5398

11435     
Briarwood, 138-69 Queens Blvd., (718) 526-2178

11435     
Archer, 97-03 Sutphin Blvd. (NEW), (718) 291-4182

11691     
Far Rockaway Station, 18-36 Mott Ave., (718) 327-2512

11692     
Arverne, 329 Beach 59th St., (718) 474-6973

11693     
Rockaway Beach, 90-14 Rockaway Beach Blvd., (718) 634-4075

11694
Rockaway Park, 113-25 Beach Channel Dr., (718) 634-6057

