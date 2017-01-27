If you were to follow the delivery route of your mail as it comes into the borough, you would travel through at least five sections divided up by the USPS: Long Island City is considered its most western designation, Far Rockaway to the south, Floral Park to the east, Flushing in the north central and Jamaica is termed south central. Although many borough residents prefer to be a little more specific about where they address their receipts, as long as the zip code is correct, mail is sure to be delivered through rain, sleet, snow or hail.

For additional information call 1-800-ASK-USPS.

11004-05

Glen Oaks, 256-29 Union Tpke., (718) 347-3764

11101

Long Island City, 46-02 21st St., (718) 349-4634

11101

Plaza, 42-54 23rd St. (NEW), (718) 937-9126

11102

Astoria, 30-11 21st St. (NEW), (718) 721-0875

11103

Steinway, 43-04 Bdwy., (718) 726-1369

11103

Grand, 45-08 30th Ave., (718) 274-1428

11104

Sunnyside, 45-15 44th St., (718) 729-7806

11105

Woolsey, 2268 31st St., (718) 274-7396

11106

Broadway, 21-17 Bdwy., (718) 726-1687

11354

Linden Hill, 29-50 Union St., (718) 461-6872

11355

Flushing, 41-65 Main St., (718) 321-6893

11356

College Point, 120-07 15th Ave., (718) 359-8691

11357

Whitestone, 14-44 150th St., (718) 767-9245

11358

Station A, 40-03 164th St., (718) 321-8078

11360

Bay Terrace, 212-71 26th Ave., (718) 631-3113

11361

Bayside, 212-35 42nd Ave., (718) 229-8571

11361

Bayside Annex, 41-29 216th St., (718) 229-8578

11362

Horace Harding, 56-01 Marathon Pkwy., (718) 224-4492

11362-63

Little Neck, 250-10 Northern Blvd., (718) 229-8573

11364

Oakland Gardens, 61-43 Springfield Blvd., (718) 229-1614

11365

Fresh Meadows, 192-20 Horace Harding Expwy., (718) 454-8693

11365

Fresh Meadows 2, 193-04 Horace Harding Expwy., (718) 454-8693

11365

Pomonok, 158-05 71st Ave., (718) 591-9411

11366

Utopia, 182-04 Union Tpke., (718) 969-4986

11367

Kew Gardens Hills, 75-23 Main St., (718) 544-6837

11368

Corona A, 103-28 Roosevelt Ave., (718) 424-1798

11369-70

East Elmhurst, 91-07 25th Ave., (718) 803-8968

11370

Trainsmeadow Station, 75-77 31st Ave., (718) 457-5562

11372

Jackson Heights, 78-02 37th Ave., (718) 426-7359

11372

Junction Blvd., 33-23 Junction Blvd. Suite 1, (718) 565-1703

11373

Elmhurst-A, 80-27 Broadway, (718) 803-8967

11373

Elmhurst, 59-01 Junction Blvd., (718) 271-3926

11374

Rego Park, 92-24 Queens Blvd., (718) 457-5589

11375

Forest Hills, 106-28 Queens Blvd., (718) 263-3165

11375

Parkside, 101-19 Metropolitan Ave., (718) 263-2957

11377

Woodside, 39-25 61st St., (718) 803-8529

11378

Maspeth, 55-02 69th St., (718) 457-5623

11379

Middle Village, 71-35 Metropolitan Ave., (718) 326-8754

11385

Fresh Pond Station, 60-80 Woodbine St., (718) 821-2061

11385

Glendale, 69-36 Myrtle Ave., (718) 418-1185

11385

Ridgewood, 60-60 Myrtle Ave., (718) 418-0793

11411

Cambria Heights, 229-01 Linden Blvd., (718) 528-1484

11412

St. Albans, 195-04 Linden Blvd., (718) 528-5620

11413

Springfield Gardens, 218-10 Merrick Blvd., (718) 528-9406

11414

Howard Beach, 160-50 Cross Bay Blvd., (718) 848-5491

11414

Station B, 102-12 159th Ave., (718) 323-0331

11415

Kew Gardens, 83-30 Austin St., (718) 847-9895

11417

Ozone Park, 91-11 Liberty Ave., (718) 843-6518

11418

Richmond Hill, 122-01 Jamaica Ave., (718) 847-0865

11419

South Richmond Hill, 117-04 101st Ave., (718) 849-0694

11420

South Ozone Park, 126-15 Foch Blvd., (718) 835-9562

11421

Woodhaven, 86-42 Forest Pkwy., (718) 296-9232

11422

Rosedale, 145-06 243rd St., (718) 528-3078

11423

Hollis, 197-40 Jamaica Ave., (718) 465-8313

11423

Holliswood, 197-33 Hillside Ave., (718) 465-4808

11424

Borough Hall, 120-55 Queens Blvd., (718) 263-8518

11426

Bellerose, 237-15 Braddock Ave., (718) 347-6787

11428

Queens Village, 209-20 Jamaica Ave., (718) 465-8322

11430

JFK Int’l. Airport, Suite 1, (718) 656-6433

11432

Jamaica Main Office, 88-40 164th St., (718) 990-1090

11434

Rochdale Village, 165-100 Baisley Blvd., (718) 525-3765

11434

Rochdale Carrier Annex, 120-45 168th St., (718) 528-5398

11435

Briarwood, 138-69 Queens Blvd., (718) 526-2178

11435

Archer, 97-03 Sutphin Blvd. (NEW), (718) 291-4182

11691

Far Rockaway Station, 18-36 Mott Ave., (718) 327-2512

11692

Arverne, 329 Beach 59th St., (718) 474-6973

11693

Rockaway Beach, 90-14 Rockaway Beach Blvd., (718) 634-4075

11694

Rockaway Park, 113-25 Beach Channel Dr., (718) 634-6057