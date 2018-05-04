A Bronx drag racer was convicted in Queens Criminal Court for reckless endangerment after leading police through a 115-mile-per-hour chase through Springfield Gardens in August 2016, the Queens district attorney said.

The police initially caught up with Juan Ramirez, 26, on the Nassau Expressway near John F. Kennedy International Airport.

During a chase, Ramirez was driving an enhanced 1992 red Honda Civic around 2 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2016.

Police caught him racing with another driver—who was not apprehended—on the Nassau Expressway. Police turned on their sirens, indicating that he should pull over and attempted to angle their car in order to cut off the red Honda. He slowed down and appeared to be pulling over, but then hit the gas and took off, Queens DA Richard Brown said.

Ramirez drove into a cul-de-sac in Springfield Gardens and crashed into a fence. He attempted to flee by reversing and almost hit one of the officers in pursuit. He jumped out of the car and was caught by police after a short chase on foot.

On April 26, Ramirez pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment. He faces six months in jail and five years’ probation.

–Jon Cronin