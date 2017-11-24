A 28-year-old Jamaica man was arraigned at Queens County Criminal Court last Thursday for his alleged involvement in a fatal drive-by shooting over the Fourth of July weekend, the Queens district attorney said.

The suspect, Victor Ocasio, was arraigned by Judge Eugene Guarino on a total of nine charges. According to the charges, Ocasio drove his vehicle past a home, located at 107-07 170 St. in Jamaica, allegedly firing a semi-automatic at a group of people consisting of five adults and three children. The bullets struck all three of the adults, killing 27 year-old Jasmine Quattlebaum and 28-year-old Herman Mullings. The unidentified third victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the elbow. The children were not struck by the bullets.

According to Queens DA Richard Brown, Ocasio has allegedly been on the run ever since. He was arrested earlier this month in Pennsylvania.

He faces one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first degree reckless endangerment.

“A festive summer evening was marred by the senseless shooting deaths of two innocent young individuals—a man and a mother of two—and the wounding of a second man who suffered severe nerve and tissue damage,” Brown said. “On the run since this heinous act, the alleged perpetrator has now been captured, returned to New York and is facing the possibility of life behind bars without the possibility of parole.”

Ocasio is set return to court on Nov. 29.