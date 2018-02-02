BY NATHAN DUKE

A 27-year-old Jamaica man who was alleged to have robbed the same pharmacy twice has been arrested, federal law enforcement authorities said.

Jacquan Mark Stroud was arrested on Jan. 26 and arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court the following day by Magistrate Judge Steven L. Tiscione, who ordered the defendant to be held without bail, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney for New York’s Eastern District’s office said.

Stroud is accused to carrying out two robberies at the Aly-Marc Pharmacy, located at 179-41 Hillside Ave. in Jamaica Estates. During the most recent incident—on Jan. 18—the defendant allegedly entered the store, pulled out a firearm and demanded that a 57-year-old clerk hand over a number of specific medications—including oxycodone, promethazine codeine, Tylenol, Leyemir, Prezcobix, Genvoya and Truvada—as well as cash from the register, police said.

The suspect then allegedly tied up the clerk with zip ties in the back of the store and struck him with the weapon. He is alleged to have fled the store with the medicine and $3,000 in cash.

The first robbery took place on Dec. 19, at which time Stroud allegedly entered the store, placed a black duffel bag on the counter, pointed a firearm at the pharmacy’s owner and demanded that he hand over the same drugs. He allegedly made off with the drugs, a ring and $3,600 in cash.

During both incidents, the suspect is alleged to have worn a wig.

At the time of his arrest, Stroud was allegedly in possession of a Taurus .380-caliber handgun and 138 oxycodone pills. Stroud later allegedly admitted to committing both robberies at the pharmacy, the U.S. Attorney for New York’s Eastern District’s spokesman said.