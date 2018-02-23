BY JON CRONIN

A Jamaica man was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison on Thursday for a “afternoon of horrors” that led to a family being torn apart, the Queens district attorney said.

Elijah Gough, 31, was arrested in December 2014 after he and two other masked men broke into the second floor apartment of the Legister family in Jamaica, sprayed mace in Jonathan Legister’s face and held him at gunpoint.

Gough and his associates then robbed Jonathan’s mother, Olive, and nephew, Taquante Clarke, 21, at gunpoint. Clarke was shot in the head in his bedroom. Jonathan was forced into his own bedroom and the gunmen demanded money and property, and then shot him in the leg. He survived his wound.

Gough was shot in the leg during the robbery and attempted to flee, limping his way out of the apartment, but only made to the victim’s backyard where he hid for hours. Police recovered the mask Gough wore during the robbery. The subsequent investigation found Gough’s DNA on the mask.His sneaker and backpack were also found in the backyard.

Last month, Gough was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary, second-degree kidnapping and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.