Jamaica Man Sentenced For Burglaries, Conspiracy

A Queens man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for two home invasion burglaries and a concurrent 12- to 24-year prison term for conspiracy to murder trial witnesses, Queens DA Richard Brown announced.

On March 16, 2015, Jamaica’s Edward Leasure, 37, knocked on a Queens residence wearing a ski mask and black jacket and when the 45-year-old woman who lived at the residence opened the door, he stepped inside holding a black firearm, lead both her and her 52-year-old husband into their bedroom and demanded that they show Leasure their safe.

After the woman handed Leasure $300, he fled the residence and entered a second residence approximately four houses away from the first, still wearing the ski mask and black jacket. When Leasure entered the house, he punched a 63-year-old woman in the left shoulder and then displayed a black handgun to the woman and a 24-year-old man. In an attempt to calm the house’s two occupants, Leasure said that he was waiting until the police left the scene. The 24-year-old man received a call from his brother, which Leasure allowed him to answer, but demanded that the man speak in English or he’d shoot him. The man’s brother spoke in Bengali and asked him, “Is there a man in there with a gun? If there is, say ‘Okay, See you for dinner.” The man replied, “Okay, okay, okay, yes dinner,” before hanging up the phone.

While Leasure was being held in custody on Rikers Island, he conspired with his father, Eddie Marcus, 53, and girlfriend, Latisha Larrymore, 31, to hire a hit man to murder the witnesses, who were due to testify at his upcoming home invasion trial.

Prospective witnesses in criminal cases must be protected at all times from outside interference, intimidation and threats of violence in order to insure the fair administration of justice,” Brown said. “In this case, the defendant admitted his guilt and the sentence imposed reflects the seriousness of his crimes.”

The cases against Larrymore and Marcus are currently pending trial.

–Ariel Hernandez