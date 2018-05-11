A 29-year-old Jamaica man has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to forcing an underage girl to have sex with him and various men in exchange for money that he pocketed, the Queens district attorney said.

Reagan “Flex” Conception, 29, pleaded guilty last month to sex trafficking charges and was sentenced on Wednesday by Queens Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone Jr. to six to 12 years in prison.

In 2016, Conception forced a girl—who was 14 years old at the time—to have sex with him on multiple occasions. She was also forced to have sex with other men in exchange for money that Conception kept for himself.

“The defendant profited from prostituting a young girl,” Queens DA Richard Brown said. “Using physical force and threats, he coerced the teenager into having sex dates with men for money. Fortunately, this youngster was able to escape, but she will live with the memory of this horrible experience for the rest of her life. The defendant will live in prison for many years to come as a result of his actions.”

Between September and November 2016, the defendant forced the girl—who was a runaway—to engage in prostitution acts with other men, the DA said. When the girl did not submit to Conception’s demands, she was physically assaulted and threatened.

–Nathan Duke