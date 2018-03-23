A five-alarm fire in Jamaica

A five-alarm trash fire in Jamaica caused the MTA to shut down four tracks for several hours as the city’s Fire Department battled the blaze for nearly 24 hours.

The FDNY tweeted on Friday that the fire was accidental and the cause was the “improper disposal of lithium battery” at Royal Waste Services, located at 187-40 Hollis Ave. in Jamaica.

The FDNY stated that it received the call at 12:54 p.m. on Friday and was unable to put out the dangerous fire until 8:54 a.m. on Saturday morning.

On Friday, the FDNY tweeted that Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Edward Baggot announced that the blaze would be difficult to battle as it is a recycling plant and newspapers and cardboard were stacked over 15 feet high.

With 200 firefighters on the scene, the FDNY carted away some of the trash off-site to stop the flames from spreading.

Baggot stated that there was one non-life-threatening injury to a firefighter.

In a statement on Friday, the MTA wrote, “Normal service remains suspended until further notice on the Port Jefferson Branch, Ronkonkoma Branch, Oyster Bay Branch and Hempstead Branch. The LIRR has been advised by FDNY to expect a prolonged firefighting operation.”

A spokesman for the MTA said that partial restoration was implemented by rush hour and there was full restoration by 6 a.m. on Saturday morning after repairs were made to signal, power and communication wires and poles that had been affected by the fire.

–Jon Cronin