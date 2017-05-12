Jay-Z To Headline Queens’ Meadows Festival

Jay-Z (inset) will perform at this year’s Meadows Festival. Chance the Rapper performed last year.

BY TRONE DOWD

The lineup for the star-studded 2017 Meadows Festival has been announced—and one of Brooklyn’s own will be making his way to Queens as the headliner.

The music festival will return in September to Citi Field for its second annual performance. Aimed at being a showcase for New York City culture, the show features world class food and drink vendors, original art by local painters and visual artists and some of the music industry’s hottest talent, featuring both local and international performers. This year, Meadows Fest is being extended into a three-day event with more than 50 artists scheduled to appear.

The concert, which will be held in September, is being headlined by Brooklyn native, hip-hop icon and media mogul Jay-Z. The rapper’s involvement in the project was revealed on Monday via Twitter.

“Allow us to reintroduce ourselves,” the Meadows account tweeted along with a link to the show’s official website. The tweet was a reference to Jay-Z’s classic “Public Service Announcement” verse off the MC’s 2004 faux-retirement record, “The Black Album.”

Other big name artists performing at the festival include the Gorillaz, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nas, Future, Run the Jewels, Action Bronson, Erykah Badu and more.

Last year, more than 40 artists performed at the inaugural event. Headlined by Kanye West, the show was well attended by people from across the nation.

Tom Russell and Jordan Wolowitz, the co-founders of the Meadows Festival, told the PRESS of Southeast Queens last year that they wanted the musical showcase to represent more than just a concert that would draw local millennials. At that time, they promised that the show would “absolutely” return to the World’s Borough.

“We want The Meadows to be an annual institution that both features amazing talent across all spectrums—music, food, art,” Russell said. “[We want to] showcase the incredibly rich culture of Queens. We want this event to mark the beginning of fall, just like our other event, Governor’s Ball, marks the beginning of summer.”

The duo worked with local organizations to bring the show to life.

“We worked with the Queens Public Library, Far Rockaway RBI, and Masbia Soup Kitchen, among others,”

Wolowitz said. “We wanted the experience to fully embrace and show off what Queens has to offer and we will continue to do in bigger ways in the future.”

The Meadows Festival is scheduled to perform from Sept. 15 to 17 at Citi Field. Tickets start at $275.