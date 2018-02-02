BY NATHAN DUKE

The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning is hosting a series of events in February to honor Black History Month, which kicked off on Thursday.

On Feb. 3, the center will screen LA 92, a documentary that focuses on the aftermath of the Rodney King trial—including several days of protests, violence and looting in Los Angeles.

The film—which was directed by Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin—includes rarely seen archival footage and approaches the chaotic days following the verdict from multiple vantage points. The free screening will begin at 2 p.m.

The center will screen another film—2014’s Finding Samuel Lowe: From Harlem to China—at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9.

That film, which was directed by Jeanette Kong, is a documentary about three successful black siblings—a former television executive and her two older brothers—who go on a search to find out what happened to their Chinese maternal grandfather, who left their mother in the 1930s in Jamaica. The journey reunites the trio with hundreds of Chinese relatives that they never knew existed.

JCAL will host a theater performance of Henry Box Brown on Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. In the production, gospel, R&B, blue grass, American folk music and original Negro spirituals weave together to tell the true story of a 1850s slave in Virginia who shipped himself to freedom in a box.

The production will be performed by A Children’s Theater Company. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

On Feb. 16, the center will host a staged reading known as the Caribbean Reading Series at 7:30 p.m. The free event, which is presented in partnership with the Braata Theatre Workshops, will include aspiring talents from the Caribbean Diaspora.

The reading is part of an effort to explore new opportunities for young playwrights and actors.

The Langston Hughes Project, a multimedia concert performance of Hughes’ kaleidoscopic jazz poem suite “Ask Your Mama,” will take place on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The event—titled Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz—includes Hughes’ homage in verse and music to the struggle for artistic and social freedom at home and abroad at the beginning of the 1960s.

The 12-part epic poem—which Hughes scored with musical cues drawn from blues, Dixieland, gospel songs, boogie woogie, bebop, progressive jazz, Latin “cha cha,” Afro-Cuban mambo music, German lieder, Jewish liturgy, West Indian calypso and African drumming—is considered a creative masterpiece that had never been performed at the time of Hughes’ death.

Admission to the performance is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children.

JCAL’s final Black History Month event will take place on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. DANCE: United African Dance, which is directed by Patricia Ghizamboule Robinson, will mark the United African Dance Troupe’s return to the Jamaica center. The group’s performance includes libation, drumming and dancing, and honors the ancestors of the African Diaspora. Admission is $15 to $25.

The Jamaica Center for the Arts and Learning is located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave. For more information on Black History Month events, call JCAL at (718) 658-7400 or email info@jcal.org.

Reach editor-in-chief Nathan Duke via email at queenstribune@gmail.com or by phone at (718) 357-7400, ext. 122.