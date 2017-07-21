Jury Still Deliberating In Ruben Wills Trial

BY TRONE DOWD and JAMES FARRELL

During the final week in the trial for Councilman Ruben Wills (D-Jamaica) before jury deliberation, both the defense and prosecutors built their cases, leaving the fate of the Southeast Queens politician up in the air.

Kicking off on Monday morning, the defense vented frustration after Queens Supreme Court Judge Ira Margulis ruled that several key witnesses could not testify in the corruption trial due to a lack of relevance.

The witnesses—including a videographer named Danilo Ignacio, a pastor named Larry Davidson and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Jamaica)—were expected to testify and confirm the existence of several events that occurred between June 2008 and December 2009—a key point in Wills’ defense, his attorney Kevin O’Donnell said.

A frustrated Councilman Ruben Wills (D-Jamaica) shouted out in anger in the courtroom.

“You’re stopping my entire case!” Wills yelled.

Queens County Supreme Court Judge Ira Margulis reprimanded Wills, warning that he would be held in contempt if he continued to have outbursts.

“You’re taking the rug right from under our feet,” O’Donnell told Margulis after the decision. “You are preventing us from submitting a defense to the jury.”

A brief reconvening of key players later that afternoon set the groundwork for the politician’s defense, calling Bishop Kim Newsome, of the Power of God Cathedral Church in Jamaica, to the stand. Newsome corroborated Wills’ claim that several events funded by unaccounted-for funds—including an event honoring single mothers in the community and multiple board meetings—had occurred, despite several key witnesses saying otherwise.

“The meetings were about the inception that Ruben Wills had for New York 4 Life,” Newsome said. “Sponsored events for single mothers, single fathers, obesity, to prevent obesity, to enhance self esteem, to also do a toy giveaway, and also, I believe, there was a clothing drive he wanted to do.”

Newsome said that there was a total of three meetings with several people who would work on the project, including Shawn Garrick. Garrick previously claimed on the record that he had no knowledge of New York 4 Life until learning that he was the organization’s executive director.

On Tuesday, another witness—Leslie Ann Patterson—was called to the stand. Patterson was Wills’ former chief of staff and long-time friend. Patterson also corroborated Newsome’s testimony, claiming that as early as 2006, work on New York 4 Life was already in motion. Prosecutors questioned her motives on her testimony, pointing out that her job as chief of staff relies upon Wills’ employment.

The jury, made up of seven men and five women, has been in deliberation since Wednesday afternoon. As of press time, no decision has been made on the case.

Wills is facing up to seven years in prison for allegedly using a nonprofit known as New York 4 Life to misappropriate more than $30,000 in taxpayer money for personal use. The councilman claimed that the organization was legitimate.

According to Wills’ attorney, Kevin O’Donnell, discrepancies discovered in how the funding was spent is a result of the councilman’s misunderstanding of when the public funds were allowed to be used—and not premeditated corruption.

He claimed that events that took place between June 2008 and December 2009 have been unaccounted for in records that detail use of the $30,000 grant.

But according to the state attorney general’s office, only $14,000 of that funding was used between December 2009 and November 2010. The attorney general believes that the rest of that money was used to purchase luxury items, such as handbags and video game consoles.