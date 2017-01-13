BY KULSOOM KHAN

Borough President Melinda Katz has appointed Andrew P. Jackson to the Queens Library Board of Trustees.

Jackson, also known as Sekou Molefi Baako, is an East Elmhurst resident with a long history of community service. He served 36 years as the Executive Director of the Queens Library’s Langston Hughes Community Library and Cultural Center, a full-service, general circulation library with an extensive reference collection of materials related to African American history and culture. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science degree from

York College in 1990, and a Master of Library Science degree from Queens College in 1996.

President Katz said that Jackson’s experiences will be a benefit for the Queens Library system. “Mr. Jackson’s life-work reflects a dedication to serving communities and will be an invaluable addition to the Queens Library Board of Trustees, which is entrusted with providing sound stewardship to our borough’s top-flight public library system,” she said in a statement.

Jackson retired from his position as Executive Director of the Langston Hughes Community Library and Cultural Center in 2016 and now serves as the institution’s Executive Director Emeritus. He also continues to serve as an adjunct professor in York College/CUNY’s Department of History and Philosophy, where he teaches in the Black Studies Program and the Cultural Diversity Program. He is also an adjunct professor in Queens College’s Graduate School of Library and Information Studies.

Mr. Jackson also served as an advisor to the Wyandanch Public Library in Wyandanch, NY from 2009 to 2010 and as a training,operations and development consultant for the Roosevelt Public Library in Roosevelt, New York from 2005 to 2010. He was former president and member of the Executive Board of the American Library Association (ALA)’s Black Caucus, co-chair of ALA’s Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Sunrise Celebration, and member of the ALA Task Force on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

“As someone who has devoted his life to the promotion of literacy and learning and to the betterment of the community, I am thankful that Borough President Katz has appointed me to Queens Library’s Board of Trustees,” Jackson said in a statement. “I am committed to using my library management experience to ensure that Queens Library is governed with transparency and fiscal soundness. We must continue to provide quality service to the Queens residents who depend upon having access to its vast catalog of books and other media and to its many educational, cultural and community programs.”

Mr. Jackson co-edited the award winning book, “The 21st Century Black Librarian in America: Issues and Challenges,” and wrote “Queens Notes: Facts About the Forgotten Borough of Queens, New York.” His essay, “In The Tradition: The Legacy of Cultural Messengers From Langston Hughes to Tupac Shakur,” was published in phati’tude Literary Magazine in 2010.

In addition to community service, Jackson also served in the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1968, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant and earning a Bronze Star in 1967 for his service with the 4th Air Commando Squadron in Vietnam.