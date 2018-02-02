BY JON CRONIN

“Ya gotta dream,” Queens Borough President Melinda Katz said in her annual State of the Borough speech on Friday in Astoria. During the speech, Katz made the case for her accomplishments of the past four years and discussed where she hopes the “world’s borough” will go during the next 12 years.

Clad in black to support the #MeToo movement, Katz discussed the needs of the borough, such as alleviating overcrowded schools and addressing Queens’ transit deserts, affordable housing and the safety of the borough’s immigrant population, which encompasses nearly half of Queens.

Katz noted that Queens has more students than the other boroughs, with elementary schools operating at an average 116 percent capacity and high schools at 113 percent. She said that Queens was home to the most overcrowded school in the five boroughs—Francis Lewis High School, which is at more than 200 percent capacity.

“To be frank, our schools haven’t kept up with the growth of our families. While we are the most overcrowded, we are also the most underfunded,” Katz said.

She added that even with the School Construction Authority’s $1.9 billion of funding for 18,632 new seats for the borough’s schools, Queens will still be at overcapacity.

Katz has big plans for western Queens. She hopes to see more tech job growth in a part of the borough where people can live and businesses would thrive. She hopes that this would make it an enticing place for Amazon’s second U.S. headquarters.

Her biggest announcement during the speech was in regard to her vision for Queens in 2030. She said that she foresaw 100 percent affordable housing at Willets Point that is paid for by a soccer stadium.

She also wants a section of NYCHA’s senior housing set aside for grandparents who are the primary caretakers of their grandchildren.

Katz wants to see a light-rail proposal by former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley up and running from Jamaica through Maspeth and into Long Island City. Katz envisions reliable MTA service in Elmhurst, Long Island City and Willets Point. She wants “a modern, three-station complex with seamless transfers between the 7 train, Long Island Rail Road and the AirTrain to LaGuardia” as well as a one-seat ride to John F. Kennedy International Airport from Manhattan.

In that 2030 vision, Katz saw the New York State Pavilion fully restored with an open-air performance space underneath the Tent of Tomorrow and lights illuminating the Observation Towers so that they can be seen for miles.

As for the Rockaways, Katz mentioned that by 2030, she wants it to be “a vibrant, reinvigorated village.”

“It has been a great partnership with the borough president,” said Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) regarding Katz’s work on the Rockaways. “We work very hard to make sure that parts of the Rockaways that have historically been neglected are finally getting their fair share. There will be a lot of ribbon cuttings next year.”

Joann Ariola, president of the Queens Republican Party, said that Katz’s vision for 2030 is “the vision of every Queens resident.” She praised the proposal for the light rail between Jamaica and Long Island City.

“I don’t see how it could be a negative. Transportation is always positive,” Ariola said.

Councilman Bob Holden (D-Glendale) felt otherwise about the light-rail plan. He has maintained that the plan would cost too much and would face logistical and infrastructure demands, such as a large number of at-grade crossings and bridges that would need to be rehabbed.

“It would be a major investment. The MTA can’t maintain what they have,” Holden said.

He added that he would support the idea of the LIRR’s returning to that line, but doesn’t believe that the MTA would favor it, due to the low ridership that the line had in the past.

Otherwise, Holden said, “I liked her vision for 2030.”